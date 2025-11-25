Carlos Alcaraz’s Low-Key Lifestyle Takes American Players by Surprise

Carlos Alcaraz stands out among top athletes for being down to earth. The Spaniard comes from El Palmar, a small district in Murcia. At just 22, he’s already made history with six Grand Slam titles and 24 tour trophies. He is World No. 1 and has over eight million Instagram followers. Yet he never forgets where he comes from.

On November 20, Alcaraz made headlines in the most unexpected way. He pulled out of the Davis Cup finals with Spain. Then he posted a photo cheering on his teammates. He was in his parents’ modest living room, feet up on the dining table’s oilcloth. Fans and observers called the moment pure Carlos. Former American player Steve Johnson reacted on the podcast Nothing Majors. He was pleasantly surprised!

“It’s what you’d expect,” he said, “because if you watched his documentary on Netflix, maybe a year ago, or even less, you saw what his house looks like. He still lives with his parents. He has a small room where he trains and does his rehabilitation. I find it crazy. I think they deserve a more spacious living room. It’s a bit surprising, but I like this subtle touch of humor with all those trophies in the background.”

Right now, Carlos Alcaraz shines at the top of the tennis world. Yet his life off-court feels down-to-earth. He has won over $39 million in prize money before turning 22. But he is not defined by glitz or gold. The Netflix docuseries gives fans an inside look at his home in El Palmar. Everything feels simple, compact, and very family-oriented. It is far from the sprawling mansions many picture for a world number one.

Viewers see him sharing life with his parents. He settles into a modest bedroom, twin bed and all. Shelves overflow with sneakers and trophies. His biggest wins command attention in the family’s cozy living room. It’s quaint. It’s cozy. It’s home. It’s the perfect backdrop for a Grand Slam champion who leads the ATP charge his own way.

But that wasn’t the only side of Carlos shown on the show. As Rafa put it, the young Spaniard was seen as quite a “partyer” over a serious athlete. Alcaraz was quick to shut that narrative down!

Carlos Alcaraz speaks up on his lifestyle off the court!

In Carlos’ docuseries, even his idol, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, stepped in to speak up on his “wild personality.” Which wasn’t a good look for the 22-year-old. “He doesn’t come across as a tennis player who trains, but as someone who loves to party, who needs that, and who isn’t very professional – and that’s not true. Carlos is a great professional,” Nadal said. Those words quickly picked up traction across social media, turning the spotlight right back on Carlos Alcaraz.

Later, the World No.1 shared his side of the story in an interview with El Pais on September 8. Asked whether the chatter around his off-court lifestyle bothered him, Alcaraz shrugged it off with a grin. “No, no, it was personal motivation,” he said. “Obviously, since the documentary was released, there has been a lot of talk about it, it has given a lot of itself, the truth. It is said that I really like the party… And I like to enjoy! Who doesn’t like to enjoy?”

Alcaraz didn’t stop there, diving deeper into what drives him. “I think that’s what we work for, what we suffer for, why we spend so much time away from home; and then have our moments and our fun,” he added. His point was simple, after long months on the road, a little downtime feels well earned.

He closed the interview with an even more relatable thought. “Everyone enjoys it in a way and I, personally, yes, like to go out, because I’m 22 years old. Who hasn’t done it at that age? Who hasn’t enjoyed at 22 years old? I like to have a good time with my family and friends, whether partying or not, with other types of quieter plans… It’s about having quality time at home and then being motivated for the tournaments.”

Now, with the 2025 season officially over and a rare off-season finally here, the Spaniard is embracing some well-deserved rest. His laid-back social media posts are already reshaping the narrative around him. But the fun won’t last long; the 2026 season kicks off in just a few weeks. Will Carlos Alcaraz return to ring back more big wins and possible a career slam milestone?