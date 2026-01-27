Carlos Alcaraz Shows Class as Chair Umpire Draws Heavy Boos in Alex de Minaur’s Australian Open Match

Carlos Alcaraz is taking all the wins at the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. The Spaniard, chasing his maiden semifinal at Melbourne Park, faced off against Alex de Minaur. The home favorite threw everything he had on court, but Carlos brought the fire. The Spaniard’s power and precision pushed de Minaur into a corner. Yet tensions spiked when the umpire made a call against de Minaur that didn’t sit well with the crowd. However, Alcaraz saved the day and stole some hearts.

On Tuesday, inside Rod Laver Arena, the drama peaked during the closing stages of the first set. Just as de Minaur stepped up to serve, the umpire hit him with a time violation for taking too long on his first serve. The crowd erupted in disbelief, booing heavily as their home favorite stared at the chair in confusion, trying to make sense of the call. Even Alcaraz looked stunned, glancing toward the umpire to quickly clarify.

“I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t there,” Carlos Alcaraz said.

The exchange created a wave of uncertainty in the arena over whether the violation would be withdrawn, but it wasn’t. That left Alex under pressure, knowing another delay could cost him his first serve.

Moments later, he faulted on his first serve and lost the point after a drawn-out, tense rally. Alcaraz took advantage of the momentum to take control. He broke de Minaur’s serve to seal the first set 7-5. From there, the Spaniard hit top gear. He stormed through the next two sets 6-2, 6-1, wrapping up a straight-sets win and booking his spot in the semifinals against Alexander Zverev.