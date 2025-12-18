Carlos Alcaraz Split With Juan Carlos Ferrero After “Unacceptable” Contract Talks Turn Sour

Yesterday, December 17, Carlos Alcaraz shocked the tennis world by announcing that Juan Carlos Ferrero will not be joining him for the 2026 season. The news landed like a thunderclap. After all, the Spaniard just wrapped up the best season of his career: eight titles, including two Grand Slams, and a return to the World No. 1 spot. Still, Carlos thanked Ferrero for “turning childhood dreams into realities,” bidding farewell after more than seven unforgettable years together. But why did they split?

Well, according to tennis journalist Jose Morgado on X, there was an issue that didn’t sit well with the 2003 French Open champion. He wrote:

“Juan Carlos received the new contract on Saturday morning, with the condition that it had to be accepted or rejected within 48 hours. The document included several clauses that the Valencian coach considered unacceptable. The financial section of the agreement — which involved a significant salary reduction — was not, however, a major obstacle to reaching a deal. Other aspects, not directly related to tennis, proved to be the real sticking points.”

What does this mean? Their annual contract renewal, usually just a formality, suddenly turned complicated. Days stretched into weeks. Tension replaced routine. When the new deal finally arrived, it came two weeks late and carried a strict 48-hour deadline.

The terms didn’t sit right, and Ferrero quickly sent a counter-offer. It was rejected. And that was it, according to sources. Still, neither Carlos Alcaraz nor Ferrero has confirmed any of this. After all, their story runs deeper than most. They’ve been together since Alcaraz was 14, building one of the most successful partnerships in tennis today.

Their journey began at Ferrero’s academy in Alicante, where Alcaraz’s agent first spotted something special in the young Spaniard’s fearless game. Ferrero, a former world No. 1, wasn’t one for noise or dramatics. His calm discipline and experience became the perfect anchor for Alcaraz’s wild energy and ambition.

Years later, that partnership became gold. Under Ferrero’s guidance, Carlos Alcaraz rose into one of the sport’s brightest stars, collecting 24 titles, including six Grand Slams. For the 22-year-old, the connection goes well beyond coach and player.

“He’s my friend, he’s my coach, I can say he’s my father, as well… I’m really grateful to have him, not only in the box, not only in tennis, you know, but I’m really grateful to have him out of the court, growing up as a person with him,” he once said.

But this wasn’t the only story making waves. Just hours after the announcement, fresh speculation spread — that the reasons behind their split ran much deeper and internal.

Insider reveals what may have caused Carlos Alcaraz and the coach’s split

Ferrero’s post confirming his split with Alcaraz had one line that hit different: “I wish I could have continued.” It felt raw and honest, almost wistful. And in that moment, it became clear this wasn’t a clean break. It wasn’t even a choice freely made. However, there was a twist.

According to a source who was close to Carlos Alcaraz during his most successful years, “there were major disagreements between Ferrero and Alcaraz’s father about how to manage the player’s career.” That single sentence opens an entirely new chapter in this story. This wasn’t just about training sessions, match tactics, or tournament schedules. It was about power, vision, and control. Three things that can either build or break a tennis empire.

Spanish tennis journalist Javier de Diego, from Radio Nacional de España (RNE), added even more weight to the story. “The relationship broke down two days ago after failing to reach an agreement in the negotiation of the new contract.” That’s brutally recent. And for Ferrero, a former world number one and the man credited with shaping Alcaraz’s maturity and composure, the split feels more like heartbreak than business.

Their partnership had always seemed untouchable, built on mutual respect and shared ambition. But when too many voices start steering the same ship, especially family, things can get complicated fast. Tennis history is full of stories like this, where personal loyalties collide with professional decisions. And this time, it seems the clash ran deeper than anyone thought.

CLAY also revealed more tension from an earlier flashpoint. Back in February 2023, Ferrero told Alcaraz’s father he wouldn’t travel for the South American swing, instead sending his former coach, Antonio Martinez Cascales. That didn’t sit well. The two men reportedly had a heated argument, and even though Alcaraz performed well afterward, that moment may have left a lingering mark between the coach and the Alcaraz family.

For Carlos Alcaraz, this is the end of a golden chapter. Now the 2026 season is around the corner, and the big question is what comes next. Will he take another leap, find a new rhythm, and keep rewriting tennis history?