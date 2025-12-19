Carlos Alcaraz’s First Coach Hints at Familiar Tensions Behind the Juan Carlos Ferrero Break

Earlier this week, Carlos Alcaraz bid adieu to his coach of seven years, Juan Carlos Ferrero. The coach who guided him to six Grand Slam titles, 24 tour trophies, and two stints as world No.1. Alcaraz thanked Juanki “for turning childhood dreams into realities.” Ferrero, the now ex-coach and former pro, shared a more wistful tone. “I wish I could have continued,” he admitted. While speculation swirled about what caused the split, the 22-year-old’s very first coach has stepped up to share his perspective.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to Eurosport.ES after the announcement, Carlos Santos, Alcaraz’s coach from around age five to twelve at the Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia, revealed his side of the story. Santos helped shape the attacking, all-court tennis that would define the Spaniard’s rise on tour. And this week, he shed light on what might have gone on behind the scenes.

“I was with Carlitos for eight years, Juan Carlos for seven,” he said. “The same thing happened to me: I wanted certain conditions, but his father didn’t see them that way. And Juan Carlos must have asked for other conditions that his father also didn’t want and didn’t agree to.” The message was clear. This wasn’t the first time differences between the coach and Alcaraz’s father had ended a long collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT

For context, some sources reported that “Juan Carlos received the new contract on Saturday morning, with the condition that it had to be accepted or rejected within 48 hours. The document included several clauses that the Valencian coach considered unacceptable,” reported by journalist Jose Morgado on December 19. Which apparently now echoes what Santos experienced years before.

Still, the childhood coach noticed one key difference between his exit and Ferrero’s. “But well, at least Carlitos said some very kind words about Juan Carlos,” he shared. “It really was a very important time for him. It was for me too, but unfortunately, I haven’t had such kind words publicly. Something that Juan Carlos has. In the end, Carlos’s father is the one who manages everything. Carlitos has nothing to do with it. I mean, Carlitos would have continued for as long as Juan Carlos wanted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, Carlos Alcaraz’s farewell post showed how difficult the goodbye was for him. Their relationship was one of a kind and it wasn’t the first time he had expressed such affection for Ferrero. In the past, he’s said, “He’s my friend, he’s my coach, I can say he’s my father, as well… I’m really grateful to have him, not only in the box, not only in tennis, you know, but I’m really grateful to have him out of the court, growing up as a person with him.”

While fans still wait for either Alcaraz or Ferrero to clarify their decision, if they ever do, many are reflecting on the legacy of their partnership. Meanwhile, former Spanish great Alex Corretja has been quick to point out the subtle differences between coach and player.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Former pro pinpoints what set Carlos Alcaraz apart from Ferrero

Corretja opened up to El Larguero about the most shocking split of recent months. “It’s no secret that Ferrero’s philosophy didn’t always coincide with Carlos’,” he admitted. “It’s possible to say that Juan Carlos’ approach was more similar to Sinner’s, but I don’t think he would ever become Sinner’s coach. I think Juanki needs time to reflect and appreciate the work done, which has been objectively amazing.” Strong words, considering how deep and successful this partnership was.

Ferrero had joined forces with Carlitos shortly after ending his time with Alexander Zverev, turning down several tempting offers to help the young Spaniard grow. That decision changed everything for both men. Many experts believe this separation might not be permanent and that the pair could reunite once the dust settles. After all, their bond and success story are hard to walk away from completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Especially after a stellar season like this year, where the 22-year-old clinched eight titles this year and finally found the consistency that critics said he lacked. His run also let him overtake Jannik Sinner at the top of the ATP rankings, helped by the three-month WADA suspension that halted his rival’s momentum. He leveled up indoors too, reaching the final of the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin after two disappointing previous campaigns. Clearly, Carlos Alcaraz was growing in every direction.

Now, the big question: how will this split shape his future? For now, he’s finishing his pre-season with Samuel Lopez, who’ll travel with him to the 2026 Australian Open. That’s where the top-ranked Spaniard hopes to complete his Career Slam. Will he make it? Share your take below!