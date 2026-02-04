Casper Ruud Pulls Out Minutes Before Crucial Davis Cup Clash Over Family Matter

Big news has been brewing for Casper Ruud. The Norwegian star made his priorities clear during the Australian Open, revealing that he might not stay for the entire event as he awaited the birth of his child with his fiancée. In a twist of fate, he bowed out to Ben Shelton in the fourth round, just days before his daughter was born on February 1. Now, as the tour moves on, it seems Ruud will not.

On February 4, Norway suffered a blow ahead of its Davis Cup tie against Great Britain in Oslo on February 5 and 6. The hosts will have to do without their top man, Casper Ruud. A new father, he withdrew just 10 minutes before the draw, taking fans by surprise.

The news broke on X via the Tennis Weekly Podcast: “Casper Ruud will unfortunately not be part of the Norwegian squad. He has prioritized spending time with his wife and his newborn daughter.”

In his absence, Norway will place its hopes in Nicolai Budkov Kjaer and Viktor Durasovic. The duo faces a strong British lineup led by Jack Draper, returning to action for the first time since his injury withdrawal from the 2025 US Open, along with Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley in singles. Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool will pair up in doubles, adding more firepower to the British team.

So far, Casper has played only seven matches this season. He began in Auckland at the ASB Classic, where he suffered a tough first-round loss to Fábián Marozsán. Heading into Melbourne, he made it clear that his heart and mind were on something much bigger than tennis.

“Hopefully I get to stay for the rest of the tournament,” he told the press in Auckland. “But you never know. I might get a call and be on the plane back home, out of here. But it’s no short trip back home, so hopefully she stays in for a few extra weeks, and I can be there for the birth. Later in the year, we’ll have our wedding and celebrate our marriage.”

The start of the 2026 season has been about much more than tennis for Ruud. The Norwegian was overjoyed to welcome his child with his partner, whom he has been engaged to since November 2024. They announced the pregnancy in September last year, and since then, Casper has been eagerly waiting for this new chapter of his life as a father to begin.

Casper Ruud speaks about new responsibilities as a parent

The Norwegian star has always been grounded in family. The former world No. 2 shares a special bond with his father, Christian Ruud, who also happens to be his coach. Now, as a new dad, he’s stepping into a role that feels both exciting and deeply personal. Before his daughter arrived, Ruud opened up to ATP Tour about how he plans to balance fatherhood and the life of a pro athlete.

“I think teaching her about my lifestyle and what I was taught when I was young. She’s free to do whatever she wants, doesn’t need to be tennis,” he told the ATP tour website. “But of course it will be natural to at least try and see if she can be active in sport. I think sport in general is a great way for kids to be active and kind of have a place where they belong.”

For all the changes off the court, Casper Ruud’s ambition on it remains the same. He’s eager to climb back to his 2022 heights when he stormed through the tour and finished the season as world No. 2.

Right now, he sits at No. 12 with 12 career titles on his resume, including the Madrid Masters he won last year. A three-time Grand Slam finalist at the US Open (2022) and Roland Garros (2022 and 2023), Ruud knows how close he stands to reigniting that spark.

Still, his priorities are crystal clear. Before he dives back into the demanding rhythm of the ATP circuit, he wants precious time with his fiancée and newborn daughter. With the Davis Cup now underway, the big question is simple: will Ruud return for the next tour event, or stretch out his family time a little longer? Let us know what you think in the comments below!