Coco Gauff Saves the Day for Americans but Not Happy With United Cup Performance: “Can Play Better”

Coco Gauff is kicking off 2026 with serious intent. The American No.1 comes into the new season after a rollercoaster 2025 that saw her lift the French Open trophy but also fall short at the WTA Finals. Now the fire’s back, and the 19-year-old wasted no time showing it. Competing alongside Team USA at the United Cup in Australia, Gauff got her year off to a flying start.

On Saturday, Coco dropped just two games in a 57-minute demolition of World No.66 Solana Sierra, 6-1, 6-1. The tie between defending champion United States and Argentina will be settled in the mixed doubles, and the energy around Gauff feels electric again. However, the American is in two minds about her performance, despite being glad to be back on the court.

“It’s really exciting,” she said post-match, “I feel like I can play even better, too. Which is even more exciting. So yeah, it’s always tough starting the first match of the season, especially against an opponent like her, someone who played yesterday and is a great talent, kind of an underdog in this scenario. I’m really happy with how I managed those emotions.”

Coco Gauff came out flying in Perth, racing to a 5-0 start with a pair of break points and three rock-solid holds of serve. She also fought off two break chances from Sierra, refusing to let momentum slip. The Argentinian No. 1 finally got the crowd cheering with a hold in the sixth game, but the damage was already done.

After a momentary wobble with two double faults, Gauff steadied herself and rattled off four straight points to wrap up the opener in just thirty minutes. She was ruthless on return, allowing Sierra only seven points on her own serve. The story hardly changed in the next set. Gauff repeated her dominance, cruising 6-1 for the trademark double breadstick.

The American’s fire carried through to Sydney, where she played a starring role in Team USA’s United Cup 2025 triumph. Gauff stunned world No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 in the final to hand the U.S. an early 1-0 lead. It was her second straight win over the Pole, following their 2024 WTA Finals clash, and capped a perfect week: six wins, no dropped sets, singles or doubles. Taylor Fritz finished the job, taking down Hubert Hurkacz to deliver the U.S. its second United Cup crown in three years.

This year, the pressure is on to defend the title. The spotlight feels brighter, the expectations louder. Not to mention, she also has to fight hard to stay within the top three of the WTA rankings.

Coco Gauff talks about pressure taking on the 2026 season

Gauff heads into the 2026 season with momentum and confidence. After grabbing the 2023 US Open and backing it up with a Roland Garros title, she’s again leading Team USA at the United Cup. The Americans are chasing another trophy after winning their first title last year, and Gauff is ready for the fight.

Still, the United Cup is only the start. The real test awaits at the Australian Open, where Gauff enters as one of the favorites. Yet, her record in Melbourne isn’t glowing. In six appearances, she’s made just one semifinal, a mark she looks determined to change this time.

Before the season kicked off, Coco Gauff showed her calm under pressure. The French Open champion posted two fun New Year selfies with the caption: “New year, same pressure.” It was short, bold, and exactly the attitude fans expect from her.

In a past interview, she called dealing with pressure “a privilege.” When asked before meeting Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 French Open final how she handles it, she offered a thoughtful answer.

“I think just realizing how minuscule it is. Everyone is dealing with way bigger things in life than losing a final. Also realizing how many players wanted to be in this position. I’m sure there are hundreds of players that would kill to win or lose a final. So just knowing that makes me realize how lucky and privileged I am to be in this position. At first I thought it’d be the end of the world if I lost. And you know, the sun still rose the next day. So knowing regardless of the result, the sun will still rise,” Gauff explained at the time.

Can she rise again in 2026? Andy Roddick certainly thinks so. On his Served podcast last year, the former world No. 1 praised Coco Gauff’s ability to battle through the rough patches, calling it her “superpower.”

“To go through things that are physically and mentally not working and to get through it and win consistently is a superpower. There is no world where anyone else on earth can be dealing with 20 or 25 double faults and we are looking up and at scale, not for a tournament, every year she is two in the world, three in the world. She does not leave those positions,” Roddick said on his podcast.

The United Cup is still underway, and all eyes are on Coco Gauff once more.