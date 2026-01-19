Coco Gauff Shares Honest Take on Players Changing Nationality at Australian Open: “There’s Obvious Reasons”

Coco Gauff keeps it clear at the Australian Open. The American No.1 opened her campaign with a roaring win over Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round. Despite a few errors in the opening set, Gauff powered to a straight-sets victory, 6-2, 6-3, on Monday. She’s faced Rakhimova before, but this time, something about her opponent stood out. And it didn’t escape Coco’s notice.

Speaking after the match, Gauff was asked if she noticed the change in her opponent’s nationality, or a new flag by Rakhimova’s name. Once listed as Russian, it now shows Uzbekistan. And Coco said it as it was:

“It did catch my eye,” Coco Gauff admitted. “Because I didn’t realize she had changed until my coach sent the schedule screenshot and I saw that she had a different flag. I mean, I’m sure there are obvious reasons why a lot of players are switching countries.”

“Yeah, obviously, I’m not into the process of how that works, but it definitely did catch my eye. And yeah, I guess you have to talk to them as to why, but I think there are obvious reasons as to why.”

Imago January 13, 2026, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia: COCO GAUFF of USA during practise session before Australian Open, Melbourne, Australia. Melbourne Australia – ZUMAc278 20260113_zsp_c278_018 Copyright: xMarcinxCholewinskix

For the unversed, in early December 2025, the Uzbekistan Tennis Federation announced that Kamilla Rakhimova would now compete for the Central Asian nation, a former Soviet republic. Born in Russia’s Yekaterinburg and representing the country since her 2019 WTA debut, Rakhimova’s choice ties back to her Uzbek roots through her mother.

“It was not an easy decision,” the World No.57 shared, calling it “the right step for my future in tennis, both professionally and personally,” while adding that it “does not erase my roots.”

Now playing for Uzbekistan, Rakhimova delivered a spirited challenge against Gauff. The scoreline may have looked straightforward, but the contest was tighter than it seemed. Gauff may have lost only four games to the World No.93, but five of the seven games in the opening set went to deuce, with the American edging out three of them.

Still, even in victory, Gauff stayed realistic about her game. She knows there’s more to fine-tune. B,ut her focus remains firm.

Coco Gauff talks about her goal at the 2026 Australian Open

The 21-year-old’s Australian Open campaign began with a little bit of chaos, a lot of grit, and the kind of nerves only first rounds can bring. Afterwards, she explained how she deals with the pressure of opening matches on the big stage.

“I have lost in first rounds before, and I’ve always been able to pick it up so I try not to put so much pressure on myself in the first rounds,” she said in her post-match interview.

Coco Gauff’s returning form might have steadied quickly, but her serve sure kept everyone on edge. During the match, she fired six double faults in the first set and won just 27% of points behind her second serve. Even so, she refused to flinch when it mattered most, saving five of six break points, including two in a nail-biting, five-deuce opener and three more in the sixth game, to build a strong 5-1 lead.

But what makes it more impressive is the journey behind it. The past five months have been some of the most eventful of her young career. The third seed made a bold decision mid-season to rebuild her serve after her rhythm completely fell apart.

Things got so serious that she ended up parting ways with her coach Matt Daly and bringing in biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan just before the US Open. Since then, Gauff has spent months remodelling her motion and finding a smoother swing.

This time at Rod Laver Arena, she squeezed in more practice during a comfort break. Proof of just how committed she is to getting it right. And now, with her form still evolving, Coco Gauff made it clear where her focus lies.

“I think at this point, I just want to win the tournament. So whether I lose first round or in the final, I think that will be as satisfying. So, until then, it’s OK.”

The American already owns two Grand Slam titles but has yet to go beyond the semifinals at Melbourne Park. Last year, her run ended in the quarterfinals. And her next challenge will be left-handedplayer, Olga Danilovic, who toppled Venus Williams.

With the obstacles coming, could 2026 finally be Coco’s year to lift the trophy? Share your thoughts in the comments below!