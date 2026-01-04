Coco Gauff Sparks Fan Backlash After Calling US Tennis Support “The Worst” at United Cup

On foreign soil, support can mean everything, and Coco Gauff wants American fans to travel louder. The American No.1 is competing at the United Cup as the defending champions, and so far it’s looking good. But when asked about her thoughts on the fan support down in Perth, Coco didn’t hold back.

“I feel like we’re definitely, in tennis, the worst.” She said in the pre-tournament press conference, “I’ve always said I wish our country in other places would show up throughout the world as we see smaller countries support.”

She’s off to a good start in the new season. On Saturday, she powered Team USA past Argentina 2-1 in Group A. Coco Gauff crushed Solana Sierra in singles first. Then she linked with Christian Harrison for a sharp 6-4, 6-1 mixed doubles romp over Maria Lourdes Carle and Guido Andreozzi.

In an impressive doubles display, Gauff and Harrison dictated for large periods. They dominated the baseline exchanges and were sharper around the net to prevail after 63 minutes. The defending champs sit pretty at 1-0 now, but on the fan support, Gauff was still not sold.

“But I also think it’s just because our country is good at so many sports, it’s just hard. But, yeah, I definitely think there are more Americans that come out more in Melbourne than necessarily here. But I would definitely like to see more Americans, if we make it to Sydney, in Sydney, than there were last year.”

And fans weren’t too happy with her thoughts on this. Taking to X under the tweet to share their thoughts and call Coco out.

US fans lament over Coco Gauff’s words on lack of international support

Under the video of her comments, one viewer wrote, “Part of the issue is the awful coverage of tennis IN the US. It’s hard to grow a fan base when matches are only broadcast on two and three pay extra channels.”

Over the past few seasons, fans everywhere have complained about poor broadcasting. Last year’s French Open coverage left many fuming. In 2025, the tournament switched from NBC’s long run to airing on TNT and truTV. U.S. viewers could still watch every match live on Max, but that didn’t stop the frustration.

During the Grand Slam, one fan ranted, “Really @TNT? A bazillion French Open matches going on and every time I look up, you’re showing talking heads. You ever going to show tennis on your tennis program?” Even though more than 900 matches were set to be aired, it didn’t feel that way.

That sums up what many fans think when they hear Coco Gauff’s words about fan support. Another tennis lover agreed with the coverage point but added another angle:

“What’s funny about Coco’s statement is that fans from every country cheered for players like Nadal and Federer and Navratilova and Serena. If you’re a great player people will cheer for you no matter what country they are from.”

And that’s true. Tennis has always been global, uniting fans who don’t care about borders. Rafael Nadal’s 14 French Open titles. Roger Federer’s eight Wimbledon crowns. Their greatness spoke louder than their passports.

The same goes for American legends like Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams were players admired around the world for their talent and dominance, not just their nationality.

Still, one fan didn’t hold back, saying, “To be fair, with the exception of Coco the rest of them suck.”

Harsh words, but Coco Gauff truly stands tall as the current American No.1. Amanda Anisimova follows as the No.2 American and World No.3, with Jessica Pegula at No.6 and Madison Keys at No.7. That’s four Americans in the WTA top 10!

The ATP side looks solid, too. Taylor Fritz continues to lead the American men, holding a steady World No.5 ranking after impressive semifinal runs at both Wimbledon and the US Open. Behind him is Ben Shelton at No.9. But player strength isn’t the only conversation.

One fan called out Coco directly, writing, “So @CocoGauff I can barely afford to go to the tournaments in the US to support – actually I can’t even do that anymore with how much tickets cost & the travel, but you want US fans to show up to other countries. Completely tone deaf.”

They’ve got a point about costs. The 2025 US Open became the most expensive Grand Slam ever, offering a record $90 million prize pool, a 20% rise from 2024. Singles champions pocketed $5 million each, a 39% boost from last year. But fans felt the pinch too. Journalist @christianscourt exposed a resale ticket for the Gauff vs. Osaka match at an eye-watering $4,195 for section 55, row AA.

Even the cheaper seats were no relief, with others in section 313 listed at $605.80 and section 316 at $699. So there is some truth to it, but another fan clear up the misconception behind Coco’s words,

“I definitely think she’s talking to those WITH the money to do it. But obviously ppl in the replies get so offended before doing context clues.”

Now, as Team USA heads into their next United Cup clash against Spain, all eyes are back on Coco Gauff and her crew. Maybe this buzz will light a fire within the fans to step up. Only time will tell! In the meantime, can Team USA keep the energy going? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments below!