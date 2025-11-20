Coco Gauff Stirs Buzz With Fiery 1-Word Reaction on Off-Season Getaway With Beau Jalen Sera

Coco Gauff just wrapped up her 2025 season, and the off-season vibes are looking good. The American sensation didn’t quite get the ending she wanted at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, but she’s not down about it. She’s spending time with family and, of course, her boyfriend, Jalen Sera. The Atlanta musician has been her biggest cheerleader all season. Now, it’s her turn to return the support.

On November 19, contemporary abstract painter Alteronce Gumby hosted an exhibition in Los Angeles, California, with a few special guests in attendance. He shared a carousel of photos from the event on Instagram, featuring Coco and Jalen admiring an art piece together. In another shot, Coco stood out in a deep magenta long-sleeved blouse, distressed black jeans with dramatic thigh-high slits and frayed edges, and black pointed-toe heels.

The two-time Grand Slam champion even dropped a comment under the post writing, “Beautiful!!” And it really was. Coco looked relaxed and confident, a perfect way to unwind before the new season kicks off in just a month. But for now, her time off the court is looking relaxing and fun. The couple sure seem to be having a great time!

The same day, Sera posted his own carousel captioned, “Good insideeee,” showing off a mix of food snaps, candid moments, and playful LA energy. The vibe carried over into the comments too. Under the post, Coco fired off a bold “Undefeated!” while her partner shot back with “NEVER LOST!” Later, she gave fans another treat on her Instagram Story, a mirror selfie in a cropped top, mini-skirt, and slick leather jacket paired with knee-high boots.

This LA break isn’t just a holiday. It’s a reset before Coco gears up for the 2026 season. For now, the laughter, and little adventures say it all. Not to mention, Gauff has been opening up more about Jalen’s role in her life recently, and this break together looks like the perfect start to what could be another big year ahead.

Jalen becomes Coco Gauff’s biggest support system

Right before the 2023 US Open final, Gauff admitted she was spiraling a little. Instead of stressing, she called her boyfriend. “Last night, I started (to get into my own head) a little bit, but honestly, I just called my boyfriend, and I told him let’s talk until it’s time to go to sleep so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep,” she shared. Sometimes, you just need a late-night chat to clear your mind.

Coco has been clear this year about how Jalen Sera anchors her through it all. In a 2025 interview with E! News, she explained how he helps her celebrate the wins and navigate the losses. “Honestly, after a good match, I just talk to my boyfriend, my friends, everyone, cause I’m in a good mood. When I lose, I would say just my boyfriend ’cause he is the only one that can take me and my mood after a loss,” she said. That kind of support matters a lot.

Jalen also reminds her to “trust the process” and focus on growth, not just mistakes. Their bond goes way back too, he studied in Atlanta where Coco’s mom was his fourth-grade teacher. What a neat coincidence!

On the court, Coco wrapped up 2025 by winning the French Open and a Wuhan title. She’s holding strong in the Top 3 of the WTA rankings. The big question now is whether she’ll come back in 2026 refreshed and ready for more. What do you think?