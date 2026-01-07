Coco Gauff Surprises Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Brother After He Calls Her Out at United Cup

Coco Gauff outdoes herself when it really counts. The American No.1 has been struggling with one thing since last season: Her serve. Having committed a total of 23 in a single match against Danielle Collins in 2025 and 21 against Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 Wuhan Open, it was definitely something she needed to work on. Even bringing in the biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan to help out. But it’s no magic spell, she’s still working on improving and proving toehrs wrong.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Wednesday, Gauff locked horns with Maria Sakkari in a nail-biter at the United Cup. Petros Tsitsipas, Stefanos’s brother, watched closely as the World No. 3 racked up six double faults. He dropped a blunt take on her shaky play.

“Gauff isn’t in her best form. She is struggling with her serve. I like Maria [Sakkari]’s chances,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Petros was proved wrong quick! Coco Gauff roared back with a dominant 6-3, 6-2 smackdown. The 21-year-old handed Team USA a 1-0 lead in their quarterfinal tie against Greece. As reported by tennis journalist Jose Morgado, “[Coco] Gauff 4-0”

This is a developing story…