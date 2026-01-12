Coco Gauff Takes a Major Step Towards American Tennis Growth With a Multimillion Dollars Investment

Coco Gauff’s tennis journey began early and took off fast. At just eight, she won a Little Mo title in New York. Soon after, she trained at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy and quickly made history as the youngest champion of the USTA 12-and-under Clay Court Nationals. Now 22, she sits comfortably in the Top 3 of the world rankings and already holds two Grand Slam titles. What’s next for this young starlet?

So much more. Beyond her meteoric rise on court, Gauff has built a strong presence off it, too, partnering with global giants like New Balance, Head, and Barilla. And she’s not stopping there. Now 21, she’s giving back, setting out to help the next generation find their place in the sport that shaped her.

“BREAKING 🔴: Coco Gauff has purchased the public tennis facility where she first learned how to hold a racket to transform it into Gauff Futures, a multi-million-dollar youth tennis and education academy for children who would otherwise never have access to the sport. WELL DONE!” reported on X.

It seems like an ode to where Coco Gauff’s story really began: With her parents, Candi and Corey, who always dreamed of raising athletes. Both competed in college sports and saw something extraordinary early in their daughter.

When Coco’s talent began to bloom, they made a bold choice. They quit their jobs, left Georgia, and moved to South Florida, a tennis hotspot, to live with her grandparents. Candi took over Coco’s schooling, and Corey became her coach.

That commitment changed everything. Coco Gauff has since grown into a global superstar both on and off the court. In 2025, the 21-year-old, ranked by Forbes as the world’s highest-paid female athlete, announced a major career shift. She joined WME to launch Coco Gauff Enterprises, a move meant to give her more control and a stronger voice beyond tennis.

“I’m excited to build something that allows me to take greater ownership of my career while also creating opportunities that extend beyond myself as I continue to grow as an athlete, entrepreneur and changemaker,” she said.

She’s already proving those words true. Ahead of the 2026 season, Gauff earned a place on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Sports list. Since turning pro in 2018, she’s collected nearly $30 million in prize money, ranking 11th in WTA history. Her highlights include the 2024 Roland-Garros doubles crown and nine other titles along the way.

Her success off the court is just as powerful. Gauff’s roster of sponsors includes New Balance, Baker Tilly, and Mercedes-Benz, bringing in about $25 million a year in endorsements.

Add roughly $ million in prize money from 2025, and her $33 million total income keeps her atop Forbes’ list of highest-paid female athletes for the second year running. At 21, Coco is only gaining speed.

Coco Gauff on taking on the business world

Last year, Gauff made a bold career move, parting ways with Team8, the firm cofounded by Roger Federer. She launched her own management company, Coco Gauff Enterprises, teaming up with powerhouse agency WME to take charge of her own narrative.

Then came another headline moment. In September, she announced a partnership with Los Angeles-based Religion of Sports, the media studio created by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan, and Gotham Chopra. Together, they’re set to produce original TV shows, movies, and digital projects, bringing Gauff’s story and creativity to new screens. But why did Coco Gauff dive into business after business? Well, it has a lot to do with her upbringing!

“As I’ve gotten older, I don’t want to just be a face of brands, but also be the brand,” Coco Gauff told Forbes in December. “My dad has always said that this was his plan for me when I was younger, and it was up to me if I wanted to hop on board or not. And when I became 18, I knew that this is something that I wanted to work for.”

Her business portfolio is already packed with heavyweight names. She’s signed with New Balance, where she proudly owns the only active player signature shoe in tennis, plus long-time partners Head and Rolex. In 2024, Gauff expanded her lineup with Carol’s Daughter, Fanatics, and Naked Juice, taking her partnership count to around a dozen.

For now, Coco Gauff hasn’t revealed much about what’s next for her growing business empire. Back on the tennis front, though, she continues to shine. She just wrapped up helping Team USA reach the semifinals at the United Cup before falling to eventual champions Poland.

It’s good momentum as she heads into the next challenge! With the Australian Open around the corner, the big question is: will Coco make another deep run and add one more major to her story?