Comparing Australian Open’s Record-Breaking Purse With US Open, French Open & Wimbledon

The new season sparks fresh excitement for another Grand Slam! The first major of the year, the Australian Open, promises even more thrills than last time. In 2025, Jannik Sinner claimed the men’s title for the second time. Madison Keys grabbed her first major crown. Both players walked away with a whopping prize money of AUD 96.5 million (USD 60.29 million)! What’s in store for them this year?

How much prize money awaits the champions of the 2026 Australian Open?

The 2026 edition of the major tournament in Melbourne delivers its richest prize money ever: approximately 111.5 million AUD (74.9 million USD). This marks a substantial 16% increase from last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men’s and women’s singles champions will each claim 4.15 million AUD (2.79 million USD), a 19% rise from the 3.5 million AUD (2.35 million USD) awarded in 2025. Runners-up earn 2.15 million AUD (1.44 million USD), semifinalists receive 1.25 million AUD (841.9k USD), and quarterfinalists take 750,000 AUD (505k USD).

Even first-round runner-ups secure 150,000 AUD (100,750 USD), reflecting a 14% bump from 2025. This bold escalation not only sets a new benchmark for the Australian Open but also intensifies competition among all Grand Slams.

this is a developing story…