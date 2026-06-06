Does Mirra Andreeva Have a Boyfriend? Everything You Need to Know About the Tennis Star’s Relationship Status in 2026

Mirra Andreeva has taken the tennis world by storm, rising from a teenage prodigy to a Grand Slam finalist and one of the sport’s biggest stars. While fans are well aware of her passion and dedication on the court, many are equally curious about her life away from tennis. One question that frequently comes up is whether the Russian sensation is dating anyone. So, is Andreeva currently in a relationship, or is she fully focused on her rapidly growing career?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Does Mirra Andreeva have a boyfriend? What is her relationship status in 2026?

Mirra Andreeva is 19 years old as of 2026 and, based on publicly available information, is not known to have a boyfriend. The Russian tennis star prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, choosing instead to let her performances on the court do the talking.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Andreeva has occasionally shared lighthearted details about her life, such as revealing that she once had a childhood crush on Andy Murray, she has never publicly confirmed that she is in a romantic relationship. As a result, there is no verified information suggesting that the young Grand Slam finalist is currently dating anyone.

Imago Tennis: National Bank Open Jul 31, 2025 Montreal, QC, Canada Mirra Andreeva reacts after socring a point against Mccartney Kessler USA in third round play at IGA Stadium. Montreal IGA Stadium QC Canada, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxKirouacx 20250731_szo_iq8_0247

Has Mirra Andreeva ever opened up about her love life or dating preferences?

While Mirra Andreeva has never publicly discussed her romantic life, she has been refreshingly candid about one celebrity crush: former world No. 1 Andy Murray.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian star first revealed her admiration for Murray during the 2023 Madrid Open when she was just 16 years old. Speaking to TennisChannel, Andreeva admitted that she found the British tennis legend “so beautiful” and was initially too shy to even be around him in the player areas.

Reflecting on her breakthrough run in Madrid, Andreeva revealed that one of her favorite memories had nothing to do with winning matches. Instead, it was simply seeing Murray around the tournament grounds. “When I saw him, I would go the other way and wait 10 minutes,” Andreeva joked. “I was so shy that everyone heard it.” She then added with a laugh, “But I feel like he’s aging like fine wine. I look at him now, and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, he looks good.’

The comments quickly caught the attention of Murray himself. After learning about Andreeva’s crush through social media, the three-time Grand Slam champion responded with his trademark humor.

“I’ve agreed to cover the cost for both ladies to have a check-up at their local optometrist post-US Open,” Murray joked in the comments section, poking fun at the idea that anyone would consider him a heartthrob.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis (@tennischannel) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The playful exchange delighted fans and remains one of the few personal insights Andreeva has shared publicly. However, beyond her lighthearted admiration for Murray, the young tennis star has remained private about her dating life and has not confirmed any romantic relationships.

Who are the closest people in Mirra Andreeva’s life outside of Tennis?

While Mirra Andreeva has not publicly spoken about any romantic relationships, she is surrounded by a close-knit support system that plays a central role in her life.

At the heart of that circle is her family, particularly her older sister, Erika Andreeva, who is also a professional tennis player. The two sisters share a remarkably strong bond, often traveling, practicing, and competing together on tour. In fact, Mirra first picked up a racket at the age of six while hitting balls alongside Erika. Growing up in Siberia, the sisters spent countless hours on court, which began as playful sibling competition and eventually laid the foundation for their professional careers.

Another major influence in Mirra’s life is her mother, Raisa Andreeva. A passionate tennis fan, Raisa reportedly fell in love with the sport after watching Marat Safin and became instrumental in nurturing her daughters’ tennis ambitions. Mirra has frequently credited her family for the sacrifices and support that helped her rise through the ranks.

On the professional side, Andreeva shares a strong relationship with her coach, Conchita Martínez, the former Wimbledon champion. Since joining forces, the pair have developed a successful partnership, with Martínez providing both tactical guidance and emotional stability as Andreeva navigates the pressures of life on the WTA Tour. She is also known to be close friends with fellow Russian player Daria Kasatkina.

Perhaps the most adorable member of Andreeva’s inner circle, however, is her dog, Ressy. The ultra-mini Goldendoodle frequently appears in her social media posts and even travels with her to tournaments. Rassy joined the family after Andreeva won a bet with her mother, who had promised her a puppy if she broke into the WTA Top 20 rankings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☺︎︎ Mirra Andreeva ☺︎︎ (@_mirraandreeva_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

For now, Andreeva’s deepest attachments appear to be her family, friends, team, and beloved dog. With such a strong support network around her, and her tennis career continuing to soar, her focus seems firmly fixed on the people who have helped shape her journey and the sport she loves.