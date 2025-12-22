18-Year-Old American WTA Player Suspended Following Anti-doping Charge

Last year shook the tennis world with surprising news about Jannik Sinner. The Italian No.1 tested positive for the banned substance clostebol in March 2024, setting off a lengthy year of hearings with the ITIA, WADA, and CAS. In February 2025, an out-of-court agreement ended the saga with a three-month suspension lasting until May 4, 2025. Now, another case involving the same substance has come to light.

On December 22, Jessica Eudovic, an 18-year-old American tennis player, was provisionally suspended under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP). The ITIA confirmed it sent a pre-charge notice on November 21, 2025, citing a possible violation of Article 2.1 for the presence of a banned substance, and/or Article 2.2 for using it without a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

The American, who reached a career-high ITF singles ranking of 1104 in October 2025, provided a sample during the ITF World Tennis Tour W15 in Santa Tecla, El Salvador, on October 1. Both the A and B samples tested positive for a metabolite of clostebol, an anabolic agent listed under section S1.1 of the 2025 World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

Since clostebol is a non-specified substance and Eudovic did not have a valid TUE, the suspension took effect immediately on November 21, 2025. The rule is clear and leaves little room for exceptions.

Jessica Eudovic appealed the provisional suspension on December 1, 2025, but the effort fell short. On December 16, independent chair Dr. Tanja Haug reviewed the arguments and ruled that they were “insufficient to meet the threshold required to lift a Provisional Suspension.”

Under ITIA rules, Jessica is barred from playing in, coaching at, or attending any tournaments organized by the ATP, ITF, WTA, or national associations such as Tennis Australia, the FFT, Wimbledon, and the USTA. The young American’s case will now proceed to a full hearing.

This season has seen the rise of the ITIA’s strict hand come down hard on some players. However, while some have undergone suspensions for their positive tests, other players have spoken up about the stress of the testing experience.

Tennis pro reveals stressful situation of anti-doping tests

On December 4, 26-year-old WTA pro Marketa Vondrousova shared a startling story on Instagram about an uncomfortable encounter with anti-doping officials.

“Every day, we are required to be at home for one specific hour for doping control. I respect that rule — every single day. Tonight, however, a tester arrived at 8:15 p.m. and told me that the time I had declared doesn’t matter and that I must be tested right now. When I pointed out that it’s outside my testing window and a serious intrusion into my privacy, I was told: ‘This is the life of a professional athlete.’”

Vondrousova said the official arrived outside her declared testing hour. She stressed that her frustration wasn’t about dodging a test but about ensuring fairness and respect. “Is it normal for doping officers to sit in our living rooms at night waiting for us to pee? This is not about avoiding a test, it’s about respect. Respect for the rules that we follow, and for the personal life we’re entitled to after a long day of training and competition. Rules should apply to everyone. Even to those enforcing them,” she wrote, urging the authorities to take notice.

She’s not the only one to speak out. Jessica Pegula has also opened up about the stress of tennis’ anti-doping system under WADA’s code, saying many players find it “stressful,” with “a lot of girls who don’t sleep” and stay awake making sure “the doorbell works” and every phone is on. The strict system demands players list their whereabouts for the entire year and provide a daily one-hour window for surprise testing.

The rules are linked to the “Three Strikes Rule,” which treats three missed tests in 12 months as a violation, punishable by a suspension of one to four years. The pressure to always be reachable is real, and another pro, Taylor Townsend, highlighted that in September, venting about “surprise” late-night tests.

“Just had anti-doping come to my room. This is so annoying. This has to be one of the most annoying things about being a pro athlete. I swear to you. Outside your time slots, no advance, no this testing, like this is just the most annoying thing. I was about to go to bed, and someone called me, knocking on my door.”

It’s the price of playing clean. And for players under investigation, like Jessica Eudovic, the stress doesn’t stop once the tests are done. What’s your take?