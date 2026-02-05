Emma Raducanu’s Coaching Turmoil Drama Sharp Questions From Tennis Legend: “Who’s Making Those Decisions”

A great coach turns raw talent into refined precision. Emma Raducanu is looking for that connection that clicks and delivers results. Following her unfortunate exit at the 2026 Australian Open second round to Anastasia Potapova, she announced the split with Francis Roig. This marked her ninth coaching change in the last five seasons, raising some concerns from insiders.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Following the announcement of her split with Roig, WTA legend, Kim Clijsters lashed out. The four-time Grand Slam champion spoke on the Love All podcast, expressing her confusion over the repeated changes made in Emma’s camp.

“When I hear things like that,” she said, “I get curious about who’s making those decisions. Is it her? Her agent? Her father? There are a lot of things that intrigue me about that situation. Who’s making these decisions for her? Who’s making her panic so quickly?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because he has had very good coaches he has worked with in the past, coaches who take their time and know that developing and modifying a technique and a tactical game plan takes time. Working on that takes time.”

True to word, the ex-coach had quite a resume. His most renowned work came when he worked alongside Rafael Nadal as an alternate coach, during which he won 22 Grand Slams. After parting ways with Nadal’s team, Roig first joined forces with former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, before taking charge of 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini for a 10-month stint.

ADVERTISEMENT

He joined Emma Raducanu in the summer last year after she split ways with interim coach Mark Petchey. But her coaching partnerships go way back and across many different entities. Her first-ever coach was Nigel Sears. She split with him after exiting at the 2021 Wimbledon R4, before joining forces with Andrew Richardson. He guided her to her first tour and major title at the 2021 US Open.

After that, she worked with Torben Beltz and Dimitri Tursunov between November 2021 and 2023. But these didn’t work out either. Tursunov later warned her of the effects of making too many coaching changes. Following this, Emma worked with Sebastian Sachs for the first half of the 2023 season. Later, she went back to her junior coach, Nick Cavaday, toward the end of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

They split ways in January 2025 before EmmaRaducanu brought in Petchey. This seemed to fit her best. She praised his advice and even made a quarterfinal run at the 2025 Miami Open and came close to nearly taking down Sabalenka at the Canadian Open.

On the other hand, since her split with Roig, Emma has been asked about her next move already. The Briton is open to some options, even if they seem a bit surprising.

ADVERTISEMENT

Could a two-time Grand Slam champion be joining Emma Raducanu’s camp?

Emma is competing at the Transylvania Open. So far, she’s already making strides by reaching the quarterfinals after defeating Greet Minnen and Kaja Juvan as the first seed. But whispers of who could coach her next had the press room buzzing. Ahead of her quarterfinal match, she addressed the idea of Simona Halep being her coach.

“I think she has better things to be doing than coaching on the Tour!” she told the press, “I have not really thought about my next steps. Right now, I am just thinking to what has been working well this week.”

Halep retired from the sport last season in February. She announced her retirement after a 6-1, 6-1 first-round loss to Lucia Bronzetti at the Transylvania Open (also called Cluj-Napoca Open) in Romania. She was competing in her first match of 2025 on a wildcard, but cited her body’s inability to sustain competitive demands amid ongoing injuries like knee and shoulder issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old former world No. 1 ended a career with two Grand Slam titles (French Open 2018, Wimbledon 2019) and 24 WTA singles titles. Currently, neither Emma Raducanu nor Halep has mentioned collaborating for a coaching stint. But there is someone who is guiding the Briton.

Former British pro Alexis Canter has stepped in to help Raducanu at the Transylvania Open in Cluj. He’s helped her to the quarterfinals, but will Emma take down Maja Chwalińska to advance into the semis? Share your thoughts in the comments below!