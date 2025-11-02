Felix Auger-Aliassime Drops Bombshell Announcement on Future Plans Ahead of ATP Finals After Paris Masters’ Loss

It’s been quite a run for Felix Auger-Aliassime at the ATP Finals. The Canadian gave his all this year, winning titles in Adelaide, Montpellier, and most recently Brussels! He improved especially in the second half of the season during the American swing. Felix reached the quarters at Cincinnati and the semifinals at the US Open. The US Open marked his best result there since 2021! Both times, though, one player stopped him: Jannik Sinner. The Italian ended his run again today at the Paris Masters finals. Felix missed the chance to secure points for the Turin race. Will he try to make up for it at another tournament?

Before the Paris Masters, Felix planned to appear at the Metz Open. He hoped to boost his ranking points there. But after losing 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to Sinner, the 25-year-old announced he would skip it. In a tweet, Felix said, “It doesn’t show, but I’ve had physical problems. If I qualify for Torino, all the better; otherwise, bravo to Lorenzo.” Ouch.

But perhaps he has a point. His Paris run was strong, but the build-up was rough. Just five days earlier in Basel, he made the quarterfinals before retiring against Jaume Munar after losing the first set. Down 3-6, he walked to the net to end it after 45 minutes, clearly bothered by a lower-back tweak. Could it be that he carried that injury into the Paris Masters?

Right now, Felix leads Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti by just 160 points in ninth place. If Felix plays at the Moselle Open, he could win 250 points and improve his lead. Musetti is busy at the 250 event Hellenic Championship in Athens, fighting for his chance at the ATP Finals. But Felix chooses health over points, even though he has been trying to get back to the ATP Finals for four years!

Felix debuted at the ATP Finals in Turin in 2022. He earned his spot after reaching the Paris Masters semifinals and finishing the season ranked No. 6. In the ATP Finals group stage that year, Felix beat Rafael Nadal but lost to Taylor Fritz in three sets. Looks like fans will have to wait to see him back in the Finals race this year. Still, Felix feels proud of his performance against Sinner at the Paris La Défense Arena.

Felix Auger-Aliassime expresses pride in his improvement against Sinner

After their one-hour, 52-minute battle, Auger-Aliassime stood on court at the trophy ceremony and summed it up perfectly. “It was difficult on the court having to sit there rethinking a few points,” he said. “Having to just accept that the match is over and that once — as long as I’m in the match, even match point down, you feel you have a chance to come back, you have belief.” You could sense the mix of disappointment and pride. He knew how close he’d been.

Felix has quietly become the king of indoor courts this decade. He now leads the Tour with 82 indoor wins, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index. Seven of his eight ATP titles have come under the roof, including this season’s trophies in Marseille and Brussels. No surprise he keeps thriving indoors. And clearly, he’s enjoying every time he gets to challenge the new World No. 1.

In his second ATP Masters 1000 final, the story wasn’t about being outclassed but about fine margins. Auger-Aliassime pushed Jannik Sinner all the way, yet the Italian’s precision made the difference. Sinner dropped only four of 44 first-serve points on his way to his 23rd tour-level title and a return to the top ranking. “For me, it’s not a huge gap. I’m getting closer every match we play against each other,” Felix Auger-Aliassime said. “This match was more tight. At the US Open, I managed to win a set and lost the first and the fourth in a difficult way.”

Now, with his Metz Open campaign out of the way, Felix’s focus shifts to what’s next. His hopes of reaching Turin depend on whether Lorenzo Musetti takes the win in Athens. The ATP Finals kick off on November 9, and the countdown is on. What do you think? We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments below!