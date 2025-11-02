Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jannik Sinner, Paris Masters 2025 Final: How Much Prize Money Will They Earn After Taxes?

The tension is at its peak as Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime prepare for the final showdown at the Paris Masters. Both players have met twice this season, with Sinner winning at Cincinnati and the US Open. But Felix has been on a roll lately, fresh off his victory in Brussels and consistently advancing to the last stages of tournaments since August. Now, under the bright lights of La Défense Arena, they face off for the glorious Fanti Tree trophy and a hefty prize. Who will take it and how much will they walk away with? Let’s find out!

What is the total prize money for the Paris Masters 2025?

The 2025 Rolex Paris Masters final is set to dazzle Paris, France, with a prize pot of €6,128,940 (about $7.1 million). The singles winner will take home a whopping €946,610, while the top doubles team will share €290,410 (around $336,832). The tournament promises plenty of excitement, with ATP Ranking points and cash rewards on the line from the first round to the final.

This year’s Paris Masters offers a rich prize pool that rewards every stage of success. The singles champion pockets €946,610 (approximately $1.1 million) and 1,000 ATP points. The finalist is guaranteed €516,925 ($599,555) and 600 points. Semi-finalists earn €282,650 ($327,831), quarter-finalists get €154,170, and those reaching the round of 16 collect €82,465 (about $95,647). Even players knocked out in the round of 64 take home €24,500 ($28,416). With over €7.7 million in total financial commitment, how much will each player walk away with?

How much will Jannik Sinner earn after taxes from the Paris Masters?

If the World No.2 wins the final against Auger-Aliassime, the official prize for the champion in 2025 is €946,610. Because Sinner is an Italian citizen and tax resident, Italy would generally tax his worldwide performance income at progressive rates ranging from 23% to 43% under IRPEF, depending on his total annual income. However, since the Paris Masters is held in France, France will first levy a withholding tax on the prize money, and then Italy would tax the net prize, granting some credit for taxes paid abroad if Sinner is taxed under the ordinary resident rules.​

Assuming Sinner does not use the New Resident Regime (which covers only foreign-sourced income and typically does not apply to Italian-sourced earnings like his), here’s a basic estimate:

If Sinner’s total annual income is over €50,000, the top marginal IRPEF rate of 43% applies.​

If France withholds tax on the prize, Sinner can generally claim a tax credit for that amount against his Italian tax bill.​

Based only on Italian tax, Sinner would keep roughly €539,568 of the prize money after the 43% IRPEF deduction (€946,610 – 43%), not counting any deductions, tax credits for French withholding, or local surcharges.

So, after Italian income tax, Sinner would take home around €539,568 (USD 6,25,817.94) from the 2025 Paris Masters title, with adjustments possible depending on deductions and the precise international tax credits available.​ But what about his opponent?

How much will Felix Auger-Aliassime earn after taxes from the Paris Masters?

If the Canadian were to win the 2025 Paris Masters, he would earn €946,610 in prize money. In France, non-resident athletes like Felix are subject to a withholding tax on French-source income, which typically stands at a rate around 15% for foreign athletes’ prize money. This means France would withhold approximately €141,992 from his prize winnings at source.

As a Canadian tax resident, Felix would then report the prize money as part of his worldwide income on his Canadian tax return. Canada taxes residents on global income but offers foreign tax credits to avoid double taxation. Under the Canada-France tax treaty, Auger-Aliassime can claim a credit for the French withholding tax against his Canadian taxes on the same income. Canadian federal and provincial taxes combined might be around 30% to 35% depending on his total income level.

So effectively, from the €946,610 Paris Masters prize:

France would withhold about 15% (€141,992).

Felix would owe Canadian tax on the gross amount, but get credit for the French tax paid.

Net tax payable in Canada would be reduced by the credit, so the total tax burden would generally be around 30-35% combined after credits.

This results in Auger-Aliassime probably keeping roughly 65-70% of his prize after the full tax effect, which means he would take home an estimated €615,000 to €660,000 (USD 7,13,307.75 to 7,65,501.00) after all French and Canadian taxes combined.

Aliassime vs. Sinner – Prize money and tax comparison

Player Gross Prize Est. Tax Rate Est. Net Earnings Felix Auger Aliassime €946,610 30–35% €539,568 Jannik Sinner €946,610 43% €615,000–€660,000

Now, it’s up to the two players to showcase their prowess on the court at Paris La Défense Arena. The atmosphere is electric. Will Jannik Sinner rise to the occasion and reclaim his No.1 crown from the Canadian? Or will Felix Auger-Aliassime finally notch a win over the Italian, who carries a winning streak of 25 matches on indoor hard courts?