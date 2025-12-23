5 Coaches Who Can Work With Carlos Alcaraz Feat. Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, & Others

It’s been nearly a week since Carlos Alcaraz dropped a bombshell on social media. The 22-year-old World No. 1 split ways with his coach of seven years, Juan Carlos Ferrero. He posted a heartfelt message thanking him for “turning childhood dreams into realities.” The pair teamed up when Alcaraz was just 15 years old. They racked up dazzling success together. Fans still buzz about their magic.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Six Grand Slam titles, World No. 1 twice, and 24 career titles mark no small feat! Carlos conquered it all alongside Ferrero. Now, after their most successful season yet, eight titles, including two Slams, Carlos heads into 2026 with assistant coach Samuel Lopez. But could another face step in to replace Juanki? Let’s find out:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Andy Murray to take on a second coaching stint

Once Britain’s top racquet on tour, Andy pulled off the ultimate tennis plot twist: from battling Novak Djokovic to coaching him. After calling time on his career at the Paris Olympics in 2024, Murray surprised fans that December by joining Djokovic’s camp to help chase that historic 25th Grand Slam. Many thought it an odd pairing, but the move showcased Murray’s sharp tactical brain and deep understanding of the grind. His competitive fire and love for strategy quickly made their mark on Nole’s start to 2025.

Andy Murray’s first coaching stint kicked off at the 2025 Australian Open, where Djokovic reached the semifinals and praised his new mentor’s “strategic insights” after a gritty first-round win over Nishesh Basavareddy (4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2). Over six intense months together, they tallied a 12-7 record before parting ways ahead of Roland Garros. Murray later admitted the role pushed him to his limits.

“I enjoyed the matches. I liked sitting at the side watching from a different perspective… I really liked that, but I also found it very demanding,” he said. “I’m obviously very inexperienced as a coach… I’m a poor communicator, something I’ve always struggled with… I found that very demanding.” That honesty only adds charm to Murray’s next chapter. Back in 2022, he mentioned possibly coaching Alcaraz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Insta/@Carlosalcaraz

He told The Metro he’d love to coach players like Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Jack Draper, admiring how “they work hard, they seem like they love the sport.” He added, “Alcaraz and Tsitsipas haven’t won a slam yet… they have the potential to do it.” Fast-forward to now, Alcaraz has delivered on that promise and the ex-pro’s knack for big-match tactics could give him the perfect next edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

2. Another Grand Slam champion under Goran Ivanisevic’s wing?

Few coaches embody the word “impact” like Ivanisevic. Known for his no-nonsense style and fiery honesty, the Croatian has turned his Wimbledon-winning wisdom into one of the most impressive coaching resumes on tour. Working with Ivanisevic could inject new aggression, sharper intent, and big-match swagger into Carlos Alcaraz’s evolving game. When it comes to guiding champions, Goran’s record speaks loud and clear.

Over the years, he’s helped shape some unforgettable careers: He guided Marin Cilic to the 2014 US Open title during their run from 2013 to 2016 that produced a 195-112 record. Then came his blockbuster partnership with the Serbian 24-time grand slam champion from 2019 to 2024, producing a staggering nine Grand Slam titles, possibly up to twelve depending on where you mark the run. Even Nole himself summed it up perfectly: “Laughter, fun, year-end No. 1 rankings, record-breaking achievements.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His coaching path in 2025 stayed lively. Goran Ivanisevic teamed up briefly with Elena Rybakina for two tournaments, before shifting over to Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek’s Roland Garros exit. That stint lasted just two events, ending on July 23 with a 1-2 record. Still, each stop reaffirmed his value as a coach who can bring immediate clarity, intensity, and experience into the locker room.

Now, as Alcaraz looks to rebuild after splitting with Juan Carlos Ferrero, Ivanisevic’s name naturally tops the shortlist. With 10,183 career aces and 22 ATP titles to his name, his serve expertise could level up Alcaraz’s power game. His history guiding Djokovic to 24-plus Slams shows what’s possible.

Yet, there’s a catch. Goran’s hard-edged, disciplined style mirrors Ferrero’s demanding approach. The question is whether Alcaraz, hungry for more freedom, would embrace or resist that steely structure. Because with Ivanisevic, there’s brilliance, but never comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Rafael Nadal to mark a new journey after a year off the court

Rafa hung up the racket in 2024 after collecting 22 Grand Slams, ending one of tennis’s great eras. Since retiring, he’s stayed mostly behind the scenes, focusing on the Rafa Nadal Academy and skipping the tour altogether. His lone appearance this season came at Roland Garros, where the tournament honored his astonishing 14 French Open titles.

For many, though, the idea of Rafael Nadal coaching Carlos Alcaraz still feels like a dream pairing, a blend of experience, grit, and pure Spanish fire. However, the King of Clay has no official coaching record on the ATP or WTA circuit, but his academy’s fingerprints are all over modern tennis. Nadal’s guidance remains mostly developmental, and he hasn’t hinted at a professional coaching role yet, though plenty believe he’d be a perfect match for Alcaraz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even Carlos Alcaraz’s first coach, Carlos Santos, believes it would be a good idea! “Well, we have many retired players who could contribute a lot to Carlos, but it’s going to be impossible,” he said. “And we’re not even talking about players like Rafa Nadal, who would be a sensation as Carlos’s coach. Because of his upbringing, his values, his poise, his humility. All of which would be very beneficial for Carlos and those around him.”

For now, Nadal remains off the court, recovering from surgery “on his right hand due to severe osteoarthritis of the trapeziometacarpal joint,” making any coaching dream unlikely just yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Toni Nadal could raise another clay court king

Still, if Rafa can’t make it, another Nadal could, right? A coaching icon in his own right, Uncle Toni shaped Rafael into a legend like no other! His resume leaves little doubt about his pedigree.

Toni Nadal built an unmatched coaching legacy, masterminding Rafael Nadal’s rise with 74 tournament triumphs, 16 Grand Slam crowns: Including 10 French Opens, 3 US Opens, 2 Wimbledons, and 1 Australian Open, plus 4 Davis Cup victories and stints in 2 Olympic Games. He’s since stepped back from full-time coaching, focusing on the academy, keynote lectures, and occasional consulting work, including 2025 sessions with Alexander Zverev to sharpen his mental game. But when Toni speaks, the tennis world listens.

And speak he did after Carlos Alcaraz’s split with Juan Carlos Ferrero. Reports said the issue came down to contract renewal, but Toni wasn’t convinced. “I understand that nothing is done without Carlos’ approval, of course,” he told CLAY and RG Media, calling the split “a bit strange after a seven-year relationship to be rushed into making such decisions.” He credited Ferrero for shaping a world No. 1 and six-time Grand Slam champion but added that “as Alcaraz grew up and gained success and confidence, he began to change.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Toni believes Ferrero’s impact will last: “Juan Carlos did a very good job on the court. I think everything will remain the same; the foundations are well established.”

5. The possible return of Carlos Moya

Last but not least, another of Rafa’s ex-coaches to guide the young Spaniard: Carlos Moya. He steps up as another of Rafa’s ex-coaches who could ignite Carlos Alcaraz’s next chapter. The 1998 French Open champ and former world No. 1 brings a tactical wizardry that thrives under the brightest lights. Pairing his big-match savvy with Alcaraz could sharpen those pressure-packed moments and lock in lasting supremacy at the top. Fans can already picture the magic unfolding.

Moya swapped his racquet for a clipboard in elite style, joining Rafael Nadal’s team in 2016 and taking the lead from 2017 to 2024. That stretch delivered six more Slams for Nadal (pushing his total to 22) plus 17 titles, seven Masters 1000s, and two year-end No. 1 finishes. Nadal himself hailed Moya’s tactical tweaks for fueling his late-career fireworks. Before Rafa, Moyá dipped into coaching with a quick 2016 stint alongside Milos Raonic.

So who grabs the reins for a 22-year-old phenom already clutching six Grand Slams? Will Moyá or one of these legends step in, or will Carlos Alcaraz stun everyone with a fresh face for the 2026 showdown?