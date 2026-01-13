Five Top Players Who Cannot Afford a Slow Start at Australian Open

It’s time for the first Slam of the year! The Australian Open has kicked off with qualifiers this week, leading up to the main draw on Sunday, January 18. On the men’s side, Jannik Sinner returns as the two-time defending champion, feeling the weight of expectation. Carlos Alcaraz is fired up for a Career Slam and his first AO crown, ready to chase history.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the women’s side, Madison Keys is back to defend her title, facing heat from the top three-ranked WTA stars. It’s the start of a new season, fresh energy, and the Happy Slam is ready for new stories. But before that, five players will need to bring their best from the very first ball.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Eyeing the elusive milestone – Novak Djokovic

It’s been a tough run for Djokovic at the Grand Slams. The 38-year-old reached the semifinals of all four majors last season, showing his consistency once again. Yet, for all that effort, he couldn’t break through to a final or claim his record 25th Slam.

Imago Tennis: Australian Open Jan 21, 2023 Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls over during his match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on day six of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Melbourne Melbourne Park Victoria Australia, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20230121_jla_zg6_068

The last time the Serb lifted a major trophy was at the 2023 US Open, when he beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, 6-3. 7-6, 6-3. This year, though, the road looks steeper, and a few more obstacles stand in his way.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…