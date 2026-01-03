40-Year-Old Stan Wawrinka Ties Rafael Nadal’s Record After 3-Hour Battle at United Cup

Stan Wawrinka is back and rewriting the record books! The Swiss star announced that the 2026 season would be his last. “ONE LAST PUSH,” Wawrinka wrote last month, marking the end of a two-decade-long career decorated with three Grand Slam titles. Before setting sail on his final Australian Open campaign, Wawrinka is proudly representing Switzerland at the United Cup. And he’s already making waves!

On Saturday, Stan kicked off the final season of his career with a dramatic three-set thriller at the United Cup. The 40-year-old Swiss veteran outlasted France’s Arthur Rinderknech 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5) in a battle that stretched nearly three and a half hours. His victory handed Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie, following teammate Belinda Bencic’s earlier win.

That’s not all! With this win at 40, Wawrinka reached another incredible milestone in his storied career. His latest triumph means he has now won a tour-level match in 23 different seasons, tying Rafael Nadal for fourth place in the Open Era. Only Jimmy Connors (25 seasons), Roger Federer (24), and Richard Gasquet (24) have managed more. That’s company any legend would be proud of.

A pretty good start to the 2026 season for Wawrinka, right?

This is a developing story…