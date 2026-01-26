Iga Swiatek Denied Entry at Australian Open For the Same Reason as Roger Federer

History repeats itself for Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open. The Polish No.1 has been competing in Melbourne since 2019, and this year marks her seventh main draw appearance. So far, she’s reached the semifinals twice (in 2019 and 2025.) Now, the second seed is chasing her maiden crown and finds herself back in the quarterfinals. Yet, even with her elite ranking and polished reputation, Swiatek had a moment that Roger Federer would surely relate to.

On Monday, either before or after her match against home favorite Maddison Inglis, the Pole was spotted in the players’ lobby. Dressed in practice gear, she waited patiently, eyes fixed on her phone, for 1 minute and 56 seconds. Then, a member of her team appeared and handed her what she needed to get past the gate. Her ID card!

Yes, Swiatek was stopped because she didn’t have her accreditation on her. She had to wait before being allowed through. And it instantly brought back memories of Roger Federer in 2019.

Back then, the Swiss maestro, who already had six Australian Open titles to his name, faced the same situation. Like Iga, Federer didn’t make a fuss. He simply stopped, waited calmly at the entrance, and stayed put until a few members of his team caught up. Only then did security wave him through, letting him head inside.