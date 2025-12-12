Iga Swiatek Fires Off a One-Word Reaction to Lindsey Vonn’s Epic World Cup Downhill Return

Iga Swiatek may be off the court, but the Pole is still serving major cheerleader energy! After a season where she finished as World No. 2 and lifted the Wimbledon trophy with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 win, following a year without a title! Now, she’s channeling that same fire to hype up other athletes stepping back into the sporting spotlight!

Taking to her Instagram story, Iga shared a photo of herself looking hilariously shocked in front of a TV screen. On the screen was ski legend Lindsey Vonn. The image was captioned, “WHATTT @lindseyvonn 🔥🔥” and a simple “Wow.” The World No. 2 was clearly stunned. But what exactly left her speechless?

Right now, Vonn is racing with a titanium knee after five years of retirement! The 2010 Olympic champion is eyeing one more golden chapter at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games in February. On Friday, she delivered a breathtaking run to seize a commanding lead in the World Cup downhill. The 41-year-old speed queen tore down the Corviglia course in dazzling form, finishing a staggering 1.16 seconds ahead of Austria’s Mirjam Puchner.

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after winning her semifinal match at the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 17, 2025 in Mason, OH.

Despite trailing by 0.61 seconds in the early checks, Vonn unleashed fierce pace in the lower sections, clocking an astonishing 119 kph (74 mph). She dominated the final splits under perfect sunshine, crossing the finish line with pure adrenaline. Sliding into the safety barrier, she collapsed into the snow, arms raised high in disbelief. Moments later, she jumped up, punched the air, screamed with joy, and even mimed a “sleeping” gesture — a playful nod to her age-defying comeback.

No wonder Iga Swiatek was left speechless. The Pole isn’t alone, though! Ana Ivanovic also dropped a sweet comment under Vonn’s Instagram post, leaving three pink hearts for the skier. Fellow ski star Mikaela Shiffrin added her own message, saying, “What an incredible show of how far you can climb with hard work, determination, patience, and so much passion 🥹💥 Huge congratulations @lindseyvonn,” the two-time Olympic champion wrote.

It’s a heartwarming moment seeing these powerhouse athletes rally around each other. And we’ve seen this connection before as Lindsey had previously shown her support for Swiatek too.

Vonn stands up for Iga Swiatek during her tough time

When Swiatek’s positive test with the ITIA came to light in late 2024, the tennis world stopped in disbelief. The out-of-competition test from August showed traces of trimetazidine (TMZ), a banned substance, and suddenly the world number one was in the eye of a storm. The Pole accepted a one-month suspension, and soon after, posted a heartfelt video explaining her side.

Lindsey Vonn jumped in with words of support, commenting, “We know your character and your fans know it too. We have your back!” It later turned out that the result came from a contaminated over-the-counter melatonin product she’d used to help with jet lag. The ITIA cleared her of significant fault, confirming it was an accident, not an intentional doping case.

As the controversy settled, Swiatek spent the 2024 off-season reflecting on an intense year. Her season had included a quarterfinal loss at Flushing Meadows and a withdrawal from the Asian Swing due to personal reasons, yet her spirit never wavered.

Posting a warm message on Instagram, she wrote, “Thanks for this season. First and foremost, I’m thanking myself and my team because it was another extraordinary year.” Her words radiated gratitude and strength as she continued, “It was a season of not being a superhero and accepting it—facing new challenges, grinding, hard work, appreciating milestones, and unlocking new achievements.”

The post resonated deeply with fans and peers alike. None more so than Vonn, who commented with admiration, “You are still a superhero because superheroes are not defined by their victories, but by their character. I am so proud of you.” A red heart emoji sealed the sentiment. The exchange struck a chord, especially since Swiatek had once called Vonn one of her biggest inspirations for resilience and perseverance after the skier’s long break from competition.

Now, as Iga Swiatek cheers Lindsey Vonn on in her own comeback story, the mutual respect between the two athletes feels more powerful than ever. With both women celebrating grit over perfection, do you think we could see them share a moment courtside or online during the 2026 season? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments below!