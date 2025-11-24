Iga Swiatek’s Coach Outlines New Strategy Ahead of Next Season

The sun has set on Iga Swiatek’s 2025 season, but she’s already eager to get back on her feet. This year, the Pole lifted titles in Wimbledon, Cincinnati, and Seoul, finishing the season as World No. 2. In her words, it was a “tricky season, but at the end, I can say a good one.” Now, the question for fans is simple: what’s next for her in 2026?

Wim Fissette has the answer. The coach, who joined her team in October 2024 and guided her to her first major title at SW19, spoke in an interview with journalist Dominik Senkowski about their plans. He shared the roadmap for the 24-year-old star.

“The priorities are not changing,” he said. “Like, Iga wants to be the best in the world, and that is our team goal as well. We want to win a Grand Slam or play more Grand Slams. We want to win 1000s events. We want to be as close to No. 1 as possible. But we also know what we need to do.”

This year didn’t begin the way Swiatek hoped. She went on a winless streak after her 2024 French Open triumph. For months, there were no finals in sight until Bad Homburg. She fell to Madison Keys in the Australian Open semifinals and lost again in Paris to Aryna Sabalenka, also in the semis. But her Wimbledon victory turned everything around.

From that moment, her confidence soared, and she climbed back to reclaim her No. 2 spot. It was a learning curve, as her coach put it: “Iga is young. She needs to step by step become a better player and add things to her game.”

Even though she was knocked out of the WTA Finals in the group stage just two weeks ago, there’s no gloom in Team Swiatek’s camp. They already know how to come back stronger. How?

He added, “By trying to balance the schedule a little bit better, trying to get a few more training weeks. We have a longer pre-season than last year, which is good. And we’re looking forward. I learned also a lot as a coach this year about Iga, and I think we have a strong base to start the next season.”

Right now, Swiatek and her team are enjoying their off-season, recharging and refocusing for what’s to come. She’ll kick off the 2026 season with the United Cup instead of a tour tournament! But rest assured Wim Fissette answers that as well.

Why isn’t Iga Swiatek sitting out the United Cup?

Speaking to Sport.pl, Wim Fissette was asked if skipping the national team event to focus on individual tournaments was ever on the table. He was clear: “Not really.” He added, “The United Cup 2025 was my first tournament with Iga. I also accompanied her at the WTA Finals 2024, but then I was more observant of what was happening.”

The United Cup draw was announced this week, with Perth and Sydney hosting round-robin play. Eighteen teams will battle before the knockout stage in Sydney to crown the champions. As expected, Swiatek is on the Polish roster, joined by Katarzyna Kawa, Katarzyna Piter, Hubert Hurkacz, Daniel Michalski, and Jan Zielinski.

Fissette pointed out how the event brings something special out in Iga. “During the national team games in Australia, I saw the joy on her face every day when she played for her country and was able to be part of the team. Throughout the year, the tennis player plays individual tournaments only for themselves. This is a completely different type of energy.”

Though big names like her rival Aryna Sabalenka won’t be there, Iga’s coach says the United Cup is crucial for her buildup to the Australian Open:

“We treat the United Cup as a kind of variety, because the rest of the year will be similar. It’s a great way to start the season, and Iga really likes this tournament. She will play at least a few matches again. There was no reason to change it, and that is why we agreed together to join the United Cup again.”

Not to mention, Iga Swiatek has never missed the United Cup since it began. Her Australian Open prep looked different before. In 2022, she reached the Adelaide semifinals, and in 2021, she played the WTA 500 in Melbourne before the Slam.

Last year, Swiatek took Poland to the United Cup final, where she lost to Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-4. How far will she go this year with the team? Will it help her kick off her Australian Open campaign successfully and bag her first AO title there?