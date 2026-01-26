Iga Swiatek’s Scheduling Dispute Reveals Business Side of Australian Open: “Can’t Let Inmates Run the Asylum”

Iga Swiatek’s tug-of-war with the tennis schedule has taken another twist. The Pole is now preparing to face Elena Rybakina after taking down home favorite Maddison Inglis with authority. Swiatek breezed through in straight sets 6-3, 6-0 before an Aussie crowd, sealing yet another quarterfinal at Melbourne Park. Everything seemed to go according to plan, but behind the scenes, things played out differently.

On a panel at the Australian Open alongside WTA legend Lindsay Davenport, Jim Courier revealed how the scheduling unfolded. According to him, “Swiatek wanted a day match.” What should’ve been a simple request turned into a long back-and-forth over Monday’s lineup. Despite her push, it didn’t happen.

“The Australian network, which I also work for down here,” Courier said, “desperately wanted to have an Australian playing in prime time. Because that’s what they pay the big money for. And it was a long drawn-out battle, I can tell you. It went to the wire. Eventually Channel 9 got what they wanted and what the tournament also wants. And Iga [Swiatek] didn’t get what she wanted, but those are the backroom happenings here at tournaments like this.”

Davenport chimed in with a sharper take. “You can’t let the inmates run the asylum. And every player has an opinion but eventually it’s a business and as Jim said, Australian TV should win.”

So far, no one knows why Swiatek wanted that day match. Courier noted that once the quarterfinals wrap, most WTA matches will move to the night session. Still, fans know Swiatek hasn’t been quiet about her issues with the packed tennis calendar.

For over a year, she’s voiced frustration at the sport’s demanding schedule. Iga Swiatek calls it “super intense” and believes players shouldn’t need to grind through more than 20 tournaments a year. The pace, she says, forces sacrifices—like skipping national team events, to meet WTA 500 requirements and avoid ranking penalties.

Even so, her wishes didn’t slow her down. Under the lights at Rod Laver Arena, Swiatek delivered an emphatic statement. Against Australia’s Inglis, the World No. 2 needed only 73 minutes to power into the quarterfinals. That victory put her alongside Jannik Sinner and the rest of the top six seeds in both the men’s and women’s draws. It’s the first time since 1956 that all top seeds have reached the last eight at the Australian Open.

Before the matchup, Swiatek again shared her thoughts on the hectic tennis grind. She pulled back the curtain on the struggles players face week after week while trying to stay at the top of their game.

Iga Swiatek adds to the tennis schedule banter

The World No.2 continued her strong form at the Australian Open last week, brushing past the Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-3 to storm into the third round. But after the win, she opened up about the one challenge continues to persist.

“For sure the schedule is packed. There’s not much time to reset completely. It’s kind of impossible,” Iga said in her post-match press conference. “It feels like there’s no beginning of the season and end of the season because honestly, for people that work physically for 11 months basically, getting 10 days without the racquet, it’s not enough time to reset.”

That concern isn’t new. Iga has been sounding the alarm since early 2024, and she’s not alone. Players across the board, from Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz to Alexander Zverev and Daria Kasatkina. They have all raised the same red flag: the tour just doesn’t stop.

The season barely pauses. January kicks off with a full calendar, and players keep grinding through November. December may bring a few exhibition events, but for most pros, it’s hardly downtime. Top players ideally target around 18 tournaments a year, yet most end up squeezing in over 20 to keep points, rhythm, and momentum on track. Iga and her team have made careful adjustments to strike a balance, but even for her, the mental and physical reset is tricky.

“I mean, that’s what I got. Because for four days you’re still thinking about the season and last days you already think about the preparation for the next one,” she admitted.

Skipping events is one way to breathe, but it isn’t without consequence. Iga Swiatek reportedly lost 65 ranking points last year after missing certain tournaments. The WTA’s Mandatory Commitment policy gives little room to maneuver. Players must contest all four Grand Slams, at least six WTA 500s, and all ten WTA 1000 events. That tight structure left Iga facing some tough scheduling calls.

For now, Swiatek is focused on her game at the Australian Open. Eyeing her maiden title here and achieving the Career Slam in one go. Her next battle will be Elena Rybakina on Wednesday. Will she overcome the obstacle on and off the court to make it to the semifinals once again? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!