Is Alexander Zverev Dating Caroline Daur? All About ATP Star’s Girlfriend

Alexander Zverev shines on and off the court. The German No.1 charges into his second straight Australian Open semifinal. He stirs up plenty of buzz in the stands. From receiving fan proposals during his matches that make him tease fans for the ring to sharing some lighthearted moments about where the spotlight is focused in his family. Yet the real scoop everyone craves? Who stands beside this World No.3 in his personal life? Let’s dive in and find out!

Is Alexander Zverev currently dating Caroline Daur?

Zverev stepped onto the court at the 2026 Australian Open looking razor-sharp, but the spotlight wasn’t entirely his to keep. Up in the stands, all eyes found Caroline Daur, the famous German fashion influencer whose appearance on Tuesday in Melbourne instantly set off a wave of online chatter about a possible new romance.

Neither Sascha nor Daur has confirmed anything yet, but fans quickly picked up on her calm, steady presence. Caroline is a familiar face in Germany’s pop culture scene, one of the country’s biggest digital stars known for her effortless blend of fashion, film, and fitness. But who is she really?

Who is Caroline Daur?

Born and raised in Hamburg, Caroline Daur (best known online as Caro Daur) has turned her love of fashion into a global digital empire. What started as a personal blog soon grew into a powerhouse brand that now reaches millions. With 4.5 million followers on Instagram and another 1.1 million on TikTok, Caro has become one of Germany’s most recognized influencers.

Before all the glitz and glam, she studied business and worked for a headhunting firm, as she revealed in a 2017 chat with Fashion Week Daily. Like tennis star Alexander Zverev, she’s no stranger to sports. Caro spent 14 years playing tennis and even juggled soccer in her early years.

Her journey has been packed with firsts and milestones. Caro was the first German blogger to hit one million Instagram followers, and she’s since walked for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week and joined the judging panel on Germany’s Next Top Model. In 2019, Forbes honored her on its 30 Under 30 list.

“My success came from consistency and treating my work seriously,” she told The Daily Mail. “I didn’t just smile in front of the camera. I planned, negotiated, edited, and built a business.”

Today, that business encompasses her fitness brand, Daurpower, the Amazon Prime show Dinner Club, and the upcoming film ‘She Said Yes,’ directed by Ngo The Chau and slated for a 2025 Netflix premiere. But what about those swirling rumors involving Zverev? How did they come about?

Why are Alexander Zverev and Caroline Daur linked together?

Recent public appearances featuring the influencer have sparked fresh breakup chatter, though both Daur and Zverev are keeping quiet about where their relationship stands.

They were first photographed together in Perth during the United Cup and later spotted again in Sydney and Melbourne around the Australian Open.