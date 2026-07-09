Is Karolína Muchová Dating? Everything We Know About the Czech Tennis Star’s Relationship

Karolína Muchová has made a name for herself with her fearless shot-making and memorable Grand Slam runs. Away from tennis, however, she prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. So, is the Czech star dating anyone? Here’s everything we know about her relationship status.

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Is Karolína Muchová dating?

Karolína Muchová is currently believed to be single and has not publicly confirmed being in a relationship. The Czech star has consistently kept her dating life private, rarely discussing her personal relationships in interviews.

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Interest in her relationship status intensified during the 2025 U.S. Open after Muchová revealed that an ex-boyfriend had unexpectedly appeared in the stands during one of her matches.

According to The Athletic, Muchová said the incident affected her concentration. She did not reveal her former partner’s identity, and there has been no public confirmation that she has been dating anyone since.

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Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Czech Republic’s Karolína Muchova in action during her quarter final match against Australia’s Ashleigh Barty REUTERS/Kelly Defina

Has Karolína Muchová ever introduced a boyfriend or partner to the public?

No. Karolína Muchová has never publicly introduced a boyfriend or partner. Throughout her professional career, the Czech star has kept her dating life private and has rarely spoken about her relationships. Her personal life briefly became a topic of discussion during the 2025 U.S. Open.

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During her second-round match against Sorana Cîrstea, Muchová became emotional after noticing an ex-boyfriend sitting opposite her player box. Speaking after the match, she said, “Well… it wasn’t tennis-related. So I don’t really like talking about it. But opposite my bench, my ex-boyfriend sat down,” Muchová later explained in Czech at her post-match press conference.

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She added, “That startled me a bit. I told him to leave, he didn’t, but later he did go. It was hard to focus in that moment.” Muchová also revealed that he had previously “shown up at places where he shouldn’t be.” However, she did not disclose his identity.

According to the New York Post, tournament rules allow players to block certain individuals from obtaining tickets or accreditation, but Muchová said she had not made such a request. After her third-round victory over Linda Nosková two days later, she told reporters, “Yeah, I’m alright. I didn’t make any report, and everything is good.” When asked whether she was confident such an incident would not happen again, she replied, “I mean, who knows, right? I don’t know.”

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Since then, Muchová has continued to keep her personal life out of the public eye. Despite the brief attention surrounding the incident, she has never publicly identified her former partner or shared further details about her dating history.

What has Karolína Muchová said about her life away from tennis?

Away from the court, Karolína Muchová enjoys spending time with her family and friends while pursuing her love of music. During an interview with WTA, she shared what she likes to do in her free time, saying, “I like to go out with my friends, just chill. I like music a lot. I play some instruments. I play acoustic guitar. I just like to be with my friends and family and chill and go to brunches.”

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Muchová has also spoken about her passion for playing the guitar. Speaking to journalists at Roland-Garros in 2023, she admitted she is still learning but enjoys it as a hobby. “I can play a few chords,” she said. “With guitar, if you know, I don’t know, five to seven chords you can play almost all the songs. So I for sure enjoy it. Yeah, it’s a hobby for me.”

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Muchová has also spoken about the importance of maintaining perspective and “making life beautiful,” even during difficult periods. Rather than placing excessive expectations on herself, she focuses on staying mentally balanced and enjoying life beyond tennis.

Growing up with a father who was a professional footballer, Muchová developed a love for soccer at an early age. She remains a fan of the sport and has even incorporated a soccer ball into her pre-match warm-up routine.

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Those interests have helped Muchová maintain a healthy balance between life on and off the court, allowing her to unwind away from the demands of the WTA Tour while continuing to compete at the highest level.