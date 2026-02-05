Jack Draper Admits to Having ‘A Lot of Dark Moments’ as He Prepares for Comeback After 6-Months

Jack Draper‘s hiatus finally comes to an end. The British No.1, who has been off the court since injuring his shoulder ahead of the 2025 US Open, has been a name long-awaited to return. During his time off, the Briton was seen in practice and recovery mode, withdrawing from the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in December and the Australian Open last month. Although he prioritized health over competition, it hasn’t been an easy journey for him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“[It’s] been a long time since I’ve been able to compete. I’ve stayed in a good place, although it’s been tricky [with] a lot of dark moments and a lot of tough times, but that’s the sport I signed up for,” He told the LTA website. “I’m happy to be back playing again. I miss the buzz of competing. I’ve missed the thrill of playing in front of people, against great players, and that winning feeling you can’t replicate in training.”

Currently in Oslo, Jack Draper is set to compete alongside Team Great Britain for the Davis Cup first-round qualifier. Since being off the court, Draper has dropped down to No.13 in the ATP rankings. It’s a tough blow for the Briton who won the 2025 Indian Wells and climbed to a career high of No.4 in June. Still, Jack Draper is looking forward to his comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s going to feel great to get back out there again,” He added.

Imago Tennis: US Open Aug 25, 2025 Flushing, NY, USA Jack Draper of United Kingdom in action against Federico Agustin Gomez of Argentina in the first round of the mens singles at the US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. Flushing Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20250825_lbm_zg6_188

The Briton was limited to 39 matches last season, most recently withdrawing in the second round of the US Open in August. However, injury isn’t new to this 24-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

From early issues with heat-related illness and muscle problems to the shoulder troubles that sidelined him for long stretches in 2023, he has had to learn to rebuild his body and game more than once. More recently, an abdominal problem followed by a shoulder injury during the clay and grass swings forced him out of major parts of the season.

Last year, it was a bruised bone in his left arm that put him out of contention since August after advancing from the R1 at New York against Federico Agustin Gomez. Even after an extended break and no recent match play, Draper remains assured of his high level heading into competitive tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Is Jack Draper confident in his form now?

Draper spent most of 2025 off the court, locked into a demanding rehab and fitness routine to keep his body in shape. The long layoff didn’t dull his competitive edge; it only made him hungrier to return stronger and sharper. Every workout was part of his mission to stay match-ready for when the comeback finally arrived.

“Who knows, it might be straight away. I believe I’m a better player than I was six months ago from all the things I’ve been doing, I just need match play,” Jack Draper told Sky Sports when asked where in the season he expects to hit his best form.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tennis is a confidence sport. It’s a sport where you play better the more you compete. And so it might take me a bit of time to get back into it. But I feel really confident, it’s just making sure this injury gets behind me and then I can progress strongly,” he added, sounding eager to get back into the rhythm that once made him so dangerous on tour.

Before the setback, the 24-year-old had been riding a breakout season. He lifted three ATP titles, including Indian Wells, and battled into the 2024 US Open semifinals. With achievements like that, it’s no surprise Draper admits his expectations are sky-high. Asked about his lowest moments during recovery, he didn’t shy away, framing them as the tough price of chasing greatness.

Now heading into his first match in six months, Jack Draper will face world No. 329 Viktor Durasovic. Will he bring the same winning momentum from last year and carry that further into the season? Share your thoughts in the comments below!