Jack Draper Pulls Out of His Final Tennis Event in a Bold Bid Ahead of the Australian Open 2026

While the tour rolled on through the second half of 2025, Jack Draper was nowhere to be seen. The British No. 1, who had made serious waves this year by cracking the Top 10 of the ATP rankings, was forced to pull out of the US Open with a shoulder injury. What began as a simple withdrawal from the season’s final Slam turned into something much longer. And looks like the 2025 season is done for the Briton.

On December 16, the British No. 1 officially withdrew from the MGM Macau Tennis Masters, scheduled for December 27 and 28. Still battling an arm injury, Draper has played just one official singles match since Wimbledon. He won his first-round match at the US Open but then pulled out and shut down his season altogether.

Tournament organisers took to social media to confirm the news: “We would like to share that Jack Draper and Jakub Mensik have withdrawn from the 2025 MGM Macau Tennis Masters. However, we are pleased to confirm that France’s Ugo Humbert and China’s Yibing Wu will step in as their replacements.”

The withdrawal from Macau follows a similar story to an earlier incident this month. Jack Draper was set to return at the UTS London Grand Final but pulled out just days before, once again joining Mensik on the list of withdrawals. It’s a tough blow for the exhibition event, which loses two of its most exciting young stars ahead of the Australian Open that kicks off on January 18.

Imago Tennis: US Open Aug 25, 2025 Flushing, NY, USA Jack Draper of United Kingdom in action against Federico Agustin Gomez of Argentina in the first round of the mens singles at the US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. Flushing Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20250825_lbm_zg6_188

At this point, the Briton has been out of competition for four long months. Now and then, he’s posted glimpses of himself hitting balls or working hard in the gym. The gears are turning behind the scenes, but he’s clearly avoiding any risk that might worsen the arm. His decision to stay cautious seems smart, though fans are itching to see him back in action.

His time off has come at a cost, though. Jack Draper has slipped to world No. 10 after reaching a career-high ranking of No. 4 in June. Still, 2025 gave him a breakthrough moment: His title run at Indian Wells, where he beat Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals before taking down Holger Rune in the final. That stretch proved just how dangerous he can be when healthy.

The Brit’s absence from both UTS London and Macau makes one thing clear: he’s saving his energy for what’s next. Additionally, Draper already knows which tournament will mark his season debut and even hinted at a new tactic he plans to bring to the court.

Jack Draper opens up about the advice he got from a British legend

Not long ago, the 23-year-old joined ‘The Tennis Mentor’ on YouTube and shared a golden tip he picked up straight from Andy Murray. The advice? How to take on those tricky left-handers with a smarter serve return mindset.

“One important thing Andy Murray taught me regarding the difficulty of reacting against left-handers,” Jack Draper explained, “Indeed, if you are on the deuce side, position yourself a bit closer to the center line to close off their angle. Psychologically, you think you’re leaving the other side of the court open, but on the contrary, you force them to serve flat, which they hate.”

The world No. 23 also spoke about something he rarely practices but clearly finds intriguing: the underarm serve. Now the reigning Indian Wells Masters champion is hinting he might bring it out next season. He called it “a great tactic,” revealing that he plans to work on it and maybe sneak it into matches.

The shot itself always stirs debate. Technically, it’s completely legal, but tennis fans never seem to agree on it. Some find it clever and entertaining. Others, especially purists, see it as disrespectful. But Jack Draper thinks differently:

“Yes, definitely. That’s one where a lot of players get annoyed when someone underarm serves, or the crowd starts booing it. But it’s a great tactic because a lot of guys return back… I never practice it, and that’s why it’s shocking. But I need to start practicing. My coach always says I don’t have any skill when it comes to that, so I’ll have to work on it.”

So maybe, we’ll see Jack Draper toss in a cheeky underarm serve or two next season. For now, he could kick off his 2026 campaign representing Great Britain at the United Cup, then head to the ATP 500 in Adelaide. But will he return to take it all? Share your thoughts in the comments below!