Jakub Mensik’s Withdrawal Hands Big Break to German Prodigy Months After Historic Feat

As the Next Gen ATP Finals approach, another blow has hit the tournament. After Joao Fonseca’s withdrawal, World No. 19 Jakub Mensik has now pulled out too, citing medical reasons. Two of the highest-ranked young talents are missing, and the event suddenly feels wide open. It’s the perfect stage for a fresh breakout star and it seems like there already is one!

According to Tick Tock Tennis on X, Mensik will be replaced by Justin Engel. The ATP Next Gen Finals official page confirmed his qualification on December 10, adding him to a strong lineup ready to fight for the title. But who exactly is this new face?

Engel is an 18-year-old German making plenty of noise on tour. Back in June, he stunned Stuttgart by becoming the youngest player in 40 years to reach the quarterfinals of an ATP grass event, matching a record last set by Boris Becker. He beat seventh seed Alex Michelsen of the United States 6-4, 6-4 to make the last eight, securing his place in history as the youngest-ever quarterfinalist at the Stuttgart Open.

The teenage sensation has packed a year’s worth of breakthroughs into just a few thrilling months. In July, Engel was still outside the top 800 after starting 2024 at No. 1,344. That number now looks ancient. He’s rocketed to No. 187 in the ATP rankings.

Adding another impressive line to his growing resume, Engel also became the second-youngest player since 1990 (after Rafael Nadal) to win ATP matches on grass, clay, and hard courts. It’s a feat that says everything about his versatility at just 18. The German will now join Learner Tien, Alexander Blockx, Dino Prizmic, Martin Landaluce, Nicolai Budkov Kjaer, Nishesh Basavareddy, and Rafael Jodar in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the Next Gen ATP Finals from December 17 to 21.

Without Fonseca and Mensik, this might be the weakest field since the event’s debut in 2017. Still, it’s a golden chance for new stars to shine. Mensik, who burst onto the scene in 2025 with two early quarterfinals and a climb into the year-end top 20, had been the favorite before his withdrawal and was looking forward to the event as well.

Jakub Mensik on heading to his second ATP Next Gen Final

The 20-year-old couldn’t have asked for a better 2025. The Czech teenager stormed through the ATP season with a 33 – 20 record, snagging his first ATP title at the Miami Masters 1000. That breakthrough win catapulted him to a career-high ranking of No. 16 and stamped his name among the year’s standout performers. When he spoke about his second appearance at the ATP Next Gen Finals in Saudi Arabia, Mensik’s excitement was impossible to miss.

“Hey guys, Jakub [Mensik] here,” he posted on social media, “I’m super happy and super excited to qualify for the Next Gen ATP Finals for the second time. The whole year was really good for me, winning my first ATP title, the Masters 1000 in Miami, was a really great run. It makes it even more special finishing the year as a top 20 player. Really excited to see you guys in December, in Jeddah. For the Saudi people, for the kids, and all the whole country, it’s a great opportunity for the future. I’m super excited to come, and I will see you all there.”

Though he couldn’t make it to Jeddah this time, that small setback might just work in his favor. The break could give him the reset he needs heading into 2026, with the first Grand Slam waiting in Melbourne. After such a packed season, recharging might be the smartest move before the next big test.

Jakub Mensik’s 2025 started with fireworks in Melbourne. The Czech pulled off a huge second‑round upset over sixth seed Casper Ruud, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. He couldn’t hold on against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the next round despite leading by two sets, but his potential was already shining through. Then came Miami, where he blazed past Jack Draper, Taylor Fritz, and Novak Djokovic in an unforgettable final, winning 7-6(7-4), 7-6(7-4). At 19, he became the second‑youngest champion in the event’s history, just behind Carlos Alcaraz.

The momentum didn’t stop there. Mensik reached the third round in Rome after edging Matteo Gigante 7-6(4), 7-5, and wrapped up the season with an impressive 16-6 record at Masters 1000 events. He also notched key wins over Nicolas Jarry in Shanghai and Cameron Norrie in Cincinnati. Across 53 matches, he fired a blazing 679 aces, thriving particularly on hard courts with a 23-13 record.

Even with late-season injuries, his adaptability on every surface stood out. The big question now: can Jakub Mensik bring that same spark into 2026? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments below!