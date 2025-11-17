Jannik Sinner Clears the Air After His Girlfriend’s Mysterious Social Media Buzz at ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner has always kept his personal life under wraps. Remember when he said, “Social media is a means for the sport I do, not for my private life,” last year when asked about how he manages his private life? But lately, he’s started to open up a little more.

Rumors first surfaced during Wimbledon that he was dating Danish influencer and model Laila Hasanovic. She was spotted in the stands at SW19 and later at the US Open. The whispers grew louder at the Vienna Open when Sinner publicly thanked his girlfriend during his victory speech. Since then, Laila has been a familiar face in his team box at the ATP Finals. And now, a new social media post has fans wondering if their relationship has taken another step forward.

After clinching the ATP Finals in Turin against Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner was asked about a ring that caught attention on Hasanovic’s Instagram story, seen by her 449K followers. The ring sparked plenty of buzz, and when reporters questioned if he was involved in buying it, Sinner replied: “The ring Laila showed on social media? Did I have a hand in it? No, no.” Well, that clears it up, for now.

So far, Sinner has only confirmed that he’s in a relationship with the Danish influencer. Neither of them has shared more details, as Sinner prefers to keep his private life away from the spotlight. Hasanovic, however, is no stranger to fame. Before dating Jannik Sinner, she was in a relationship with Mick Schumacher, son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher. She’s also built a loyal social media following of her own.

Imago Jannik Sinner vs Alex De Minaur Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates during the semi-final singles match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alex De Minaur of Australia on Day seven of the Nitto ATP, Tennis Herren World Tour Finals. Torino Inalpi Arena Italy Copyright: xMarcoxCanonierox

The World No. 2 entered this season fresh off his breakup with former girlfriend and fellow tennis pro Anna Kalinskaya. Earlier in the year, he made it clear he was single, insisting, “I’m not in a relationship!” That didn’t stop the rumors. He was even linked to Brooks Nader, after her sister claimed they were involved during the US Open. Eventually, though, Sinner broke the silence and confirmed his relationship with Hasanovic.

“Thank you so much for the support,” the Italian said to his box after his 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win over Zverev. “The work you put in, the effort. Also to understand me at times it is not easy, but thank you for putting in the effort. Everyone here, with family, my girlfriend, friends. To my whole team and also those watching at home. Thank you so much for the support.”

The couple made their first big appearance together at the ATP Finals after his win. Laila joined the celebration, sharing a hug with him in his box alongside the rest of his team. She even featured in the group photo with the trophy, along with her dog, Snoopy, who stole the moment as Sinner bent down to play with him and pose him for a group photo.

For now, only time will tell where their relationship goes next. What’s clear is that the two seem to enjoy keeping things low-key, away from too much attention. Still, this isn’t the first time they’ve made headlines.

How Jannik Sinner’s relationship with Laila Hasanovic came to light

During the first week of the US Open, fans on TikTok went into full detective mode after spotting something curious on Jannik Sinner’s phone. His screen showed a Polaroid of Laila Hasanovic, smiling and playfully running her hand through her hair. After sightings at Wimbledon and the US Open, whispers about their relationship grew louder. And it turns out, a cozy gelato shop in Monaco held the sweetest confirmation of all.

Roberto and Nicoletta Stampfl, owners of Santo Gelato in Monte Carlo, told Weekly Dipi that Sinner and Hasanovic are indeed a couple and frequent visitors to their shop. “Sinner and Laila Hasanovic live in the La Condamine neighborhood of Monte Carlo. Our shop is right under their building,” Nicoletta shared warmly. She added her own approval too, calling the supermodel “as kind” as the US Open defending champion himself.

Not long after that, Hasanovic was seen cheering from the stands during one of Sinner’s matches, making their relationship feel all the more official. Now, two months later, they’re no longer hiding it. There’s no ring just yet, but the tennis star and the model seem perfectly in sync, and fans are happily along for the ride.

As for Jannik Sinner, his 2025 season officially wrapped up in Turin. He confirmed on social media that he won’t be playing any more tournaments this year, even withdrawing from the Davis Cup Finals to recharge before 2026. The next stop is likely the Australian Open, where he’ll aim for a third title in a row. With momentum on his side, the question is, can he make it a hat-trick?