Jannik Sinner Draws Heavy Criticism After Controversial Australian Open Backstage Moment: “Most Hated Player”

The heat came down hard on Jannik Sinner on Saturday. The Italian battled through his round-three clash against America’s Eliot Spizzirri. With temperatures soaring to 40°C, conditions turned brutal. Sinner was cramping and visibly uncomfortable. Thanks to the Australian Open heat rule, play paused briefly, giving the World No. 2 time to recover and break back. But fans weren’t too happy with something that happened during the match.

On Saturday, while play was suspended at 3-1 in the third set, cameras caught an intriguing moment. Jannik’s coach, Darren Cahill, was seen speaking with tournament director Craig Tiley. It was brief, but enough to stir debate online. Cahill quickly turned to check on Sinner, who had just walked in. Fans, however, weren’t pleased.

“Darren Cahill running along with Craig Tiley to stop his man from wilting. Wow tennis. You really did go bad,” wrote one X user under the footage of the coach.

Meanwhile, the roof was being closed during Sinner’s match because of the extreme heat. Some fans called it an unfair break, suggesting it favored the Italian as he was struggling. Once play resumed indoors, Sinner rallied and took control, winning the last three sets and the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Even Sinner admitted, “I struggled physically a bit today. I got lucky with the heat rule, I know they closed the roof. I took my time, as the time passed I felt better and better.”

Not everyone saw it that way. Many fans voiced their frustration on social media after spotting the Cahill moment in the post.