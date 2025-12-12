Jannik Sinner Scores a Three-Peat After Winning ATP Fans’ Favourite Yet Again

Leave it to Jannik Sinner to win yet another title! The Italian No. 1 has been unstoppable over the past two years, collecting four Grand Slam crowns and igniting a new rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz. This season alone, he captured six titles despite spending three months off the court. He wrapped up the year perfectly with his second ATP Finals trophy. Even in the off-season, he’s still winning!

The latest news dropped on Friday, shared via Olly Tennis on X: “🥰🇮🇹👏 For a third consecutive season, Jannik Sinner has won the ATP’s Fans’ Favourite award!” After a season like that, is anyone really surprised? Yet Sinner remains his humble self, grounded as ever.

Taking to social media, he delivered a heartfelt message to his supporters. “Thank you so much for voting for me,” said Jannik Sinner. “Winning the Fans’ Favourite award once again means the world to me, especially because of you guys. It has been a very intense year, but you give me so much energy and love, especially when I go on court and perform in front of you.”

The Italian has been a familiar face at the ATP Awards. Back in 2019, he rose to prominence as the Newcomer of the Year. Then came 2023, where he was honored as both the Most Improved Player and the Fans’ Favourite. A year later, he repeated as the fans’ top choice and finished the season as the ATP No. 1.

Sinner’s 2025 campaign was pure dominance. He piled up wins at a blistering pace across every level of competition. Six titles from ten finals, including the Australian Open, Wimbledon, the Paris Masters, and a second consecutive ATP Finals crown. He delivered an 80-plus match win rate and joined a select group of players in the Open Era to record back-to-back seasons with a win percentage above 90. In total, he played nearly 60 matches, notching more than 50 victories in one of the finest years of his career.

Now, as the 2026 season approaches, Jannik Sinner is already hungry for more. “It’s the best feeling for us tennis players, so thank you so much. I will prepare myself in the best possible way to be ready for next year, and see you all very, very soon,” he concluded his message.

He’ll be chasing another three-peat right out of the gate at the Australian Open. But he’s got serious competition waiting. Carlos Alcaraz aims to complete his Career Slam, and a wave of challengers are ready to test the strength of the “New Two.”

Pros speak up on challenging Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz more

Heading into the 2026 season, Alex de Minaur is sharpening his focus on Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the two names everyone measures themselves against. He respects them, sure, but respect doesn’t equal fear.

As de Minaur put it, “One of Jannik’s greatest strengths is his level, which never fluctuates from day to day. It’s one of the most impressive things, both in terms of his tennis and his mental game. A lot has happened this year, and it hasn’t affected him mentally….It’s incredible to be able to overcome such a disappointment and play the way he did to win Wimbledon.” That’s exactly why de Minaur wants a crack at them—because the best versions of himself come out against the best in the world.

Currently sitting at No. 7 in the rankings, the Aussie has been quietly turning into one of the most complete players on tour. A breakthrough 2025 season saw him lift the Washington Open trophy and reach the semifinals of the ATP Finals, proving his speed and defense can now go toe-to-toe with anyone. Still, the Aussie isn’t satisfied with just hanging around the top 10. He’s hungry, restless, and ready to chase down the leaders of tennis’s new era.

And he’s not alone in that mindset. Frances Tiafoe recently told former World No. 1 Andy Roddick that he refuses to see Sinner and Alcaraz as unbeatable. “I still don’t think these guys are unbeatable,” Tiafoe said. “Right, but I have to think that way. I mean, look, I played Carlos twice, and he’s won two slams in five sets, and I feel like I missed out on it. Last year, at Wimbledon, I felt like that’s one I let go, and at the [US] Open, I was hanging for dear life. But at Wimbledon, I really felt like that was just one up with a couple of love-30s.” He’s close enough to smell those wins, and he knows it.

Against Carlos, Frances has pushed the Spaniard into tough five-setters, but he hasn’t yet faced Jannik Sinner at a Slam. His lone victory over the Italian dates back to Vienna in 2021. Since then, Sinner has flipped the record 4-1, while Alcaraz leads their matchup 2-1. The gap is real, and Tiafoe doesn’t sugarcoat it.

“So now, are they very tough to beat? Absolutely,” he admitted. “There’s a reason why they’re winning every tournament they mostly enter in. But if you’re telling me the whole tour you have a shot, and then at the end of the week you’ve got to beat two guys, I’ll take that.”

With the Australian Open kicking off on January 12, the chase begins again. Can Jannik Sinner hold off his rivals and go for another Melbourne three‑peat? Share your thoughts in the comments below!