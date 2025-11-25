Jessica Pegula Celebrates America’s Latest Bold WTA Milestone Featuring Coco Gauff & Others

Jessica Pegula wrapped up her season with a semifinal finish at the WTA Finals. It wasn’t quite the ending she hoped for, but nowhere near a failure either. Her year was packed with standout results and steady momentum. With three titles in Charleston, Bad Homburg, and the ATX Open, she closed out 2025 ranked No. 6. Before turning the page to 2026, Pegula is taking a moment to celebrate a special milestone.

On November 24, the USTA marked a historic moment on Instagram, posting a collage of four American women: Pegula, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, and Madison Keys. Each finished the 2025 season inside the WTA Top 10! It’s the first time since 2004 that four U.S. women have pulled this off, echoing the golden era of Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Jennifer Capriati, pictured on the collage’s bottom row.

The World No. 6 couldn’t hide her excitement for the achievement. She shared the post to her Instagram story, proudly celebrating the collective success of her fellow Americans. The pride was clear. So was the sense of unity among the new generation of U.S. stars.

All four players have delivered incredible seasons. Keys lifted the Australian Open trophy. Gauff captured the French Open. Anisimova stormed to back-to-back finals at Wimbledon and the US Open. Pegula, meanwhile, ticked off more than one milestone, each one adding to her growing legacy.

Just last month, Jessica Pegula became the oldest player to qualify for four or more consecutive WTA Finals since Nathalie Tauziat between 1997 and 2001, and the oldest American to do so since Martina Navratilova’s streak from 1991 to 1994. Another achievement that reflects her consistency, professionalism, and competitive spirit.

Sure, there were some close calls and some heartbreaks. But when it comes to her overall 2025 campaign, her outlook stays refreshingly grounded.

Jessica Pegula reflects on her season

The 31-year-old kicked off her 2025 season at the Adelaide International, reaching the finals before falling to Madison Keys. During a recent episode of ‘The Player’s Box Podcast’ that she co-hosts with Keys, Jennifer Brady, and Desirae Krawczyk, she got real on her 2025. She went deep in major events, reaching the finals at the Wuhan and Miami Opens and the semifinals at the China Open and the US Open. Reflecting on the year full of ups and downs, she joked, “Motto of the year – it’s not easy 😂.”

Pegula’s only loss in the group stage came against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a tight three-setter, where Sabalenka leads their head-to-head 9-3. Jessica Pegula said, “I do think we have really great matches, memorable matches. I wish I won more of them … even my coaches were saying, they’re like, ‘Whenever you guys play each other, it seems like you guys seem to bring out such a high level in each other.’”

She pushed through to the US Open semifinals but lost to eventual champion Elena Rybakina, who won the Billie Jean King Trophy and made history for her homeland.

Pegula praised her, saying, “Tough loss. Kudos to her, she played some really good tennis, always serving well. I felt like in these conditions and on these court, especially with her serve, it’s tough when she’s getting free points every single game. But regardless, I thought I played at a really high level today.”

In the US Open group stage, Pegula defeated fellow American Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini. She kept a sharp and competitive edge throughout 2025. Showing resilience, humor, and skill on every surface.

Well, that’s a wrap on this year. And there’s just one month left to the 2026 season. Will Jessica Pegula return and possibly take away some big titles? Share your thoughts in the comments below.