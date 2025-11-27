Jessica Pegula Joins American WTA Wave Honoring 32-Year-Old Pro’s Emotional Tennis Farewell

On November 20, the tennis world got some sad news from Lauren Davis. The 32-year-old WTA star announced her retirement with a heartfelt letter to the sport on Instagram. Calling herself “one of the shortest players on tour,” Lauren reflected on a two-decade journey filled with fight and flair. Once ranked World No. 26 in 2017 and a champion in Auckland that same year and Hobart in 2023, she’s now hanging up her racket for good. WTA players quickly filled her comments with love from Jessica Pegula and company.

Under Davis’ farewell post, Pegula kept it simple and sincere: “Lauren ❤️🫶🏼.” The two have shared a long-standing rivalry, meeting six times in WTA main draws, with Pegula edging the head-to-head 4–2. Their best showdown came at Wimbledon 2023, a grass-court grinder crackling with tension. Pegula escaped 6-2, 6-7(8), 6-3, but the fire belonged to both.

Joining Jessica, former pro Shelby Rogers knew the retirement ache too well. She had bowed out in August 2024 at the US Open and sent heartfelt words: “The post! Congratulations Lauren! Grateful to have shared so many wonderful seasons, memories, and matches around the world. This next chapter will be so beautiful. The best is yet to come! 💞🙏 Proverbs 3:5-6.” The two split their singles meetings but once shared triumph as 2017 U.S. Billie Jean King Cup champions.

Even former World No. 13 Jennifer Brady, currently on hiatus, cheered her on: “So proud of you Lauren!! ❤️ #girliez4lyfe.” Rising talent Katie Volynets joined in too: “Aww Lauren congratulations!! You’re so amazing! Thanks for always being nice to me ever since the first time I met you 🙂 ❤️.” Their words carried the warmth of shared grind and genuine friendship from tour days.

Then, Kristie Ahn, who retired in March 2022 at 29, summed it up in vintage style: “FUNSIZED FOREVER ❤️❤️❤️.” She fired back at Davis’ playful nod to being among the “shortest” players on tour. That one line captured their spark and humor instantly.

Rennae Stubbs, legend-turned-commentator, added her stamp with an exclamation: “Don’t ever tell me, ‘she’s too small to play tennis’ 🎾!! You proved not only is that false, but false beyond belief! Congrats Lauren on a fantastic career! 👏👏👏.” Davis shattered that myth across two decades of grit, creativity, and courage.

The goodbye hits hard after such a ride. And she’s not alone in this wave of change. Just the week before, American ATP pro Chris Eubanks also called time on his career. Pegula couldn’t help sharing her thoughts on these goodbyes.

Jessica Pegula speaks on two Americans retiring from tennis

Speaking on The Player’s Box Podcast, the world No. 6 said, “Congrats to them. We are going to miss them.” She added, “They are both very nice people, always in a good mood. I feel they are always smiling and always happy, both of them.”

Jessica Pegula clearly admires their positive energy and perspective on the game. “They had this dream and then being able to do that and reach that, it’s so cool to see them happily moving on,” she said. Her words captured how players respect the grind behind every career, no matter the titles or rankings.

Davis crafted a two-decade tour journey. Her explosive backhand and swift feet shone on clay, fueling five Top-10 upsets like Azarenka at Indian Wells 2014, Radwanska at Eastbourne 2017, and Kerber at Wimbledon 2019that made her the first lucky loser to topple a defending champion there. She hit Slam third rounds six times, including a 48-game thriller vs. Halep at the 2018 Australian Open, plus the 2017 Billie Jean King Cup win and strong grass/clay showings.

Chris Eubanks powered up the ATP Tour with booming serves and vibrant energy, reaching a career high No. 29 in July 2023 after his Mallorca title and won eight Challengers (four each singles/doubles)! It may not have been the career they envisioned, but Pegula summed it up best:

“I feel like I respect players even more, where I think sometimes fans get this perception that if you are not winning all these Grand Slams and all these tournaments that your career was a failure.” For her, both Eubanks and Davis proved that fulfillment in tennis comes in many forms.

While she’s sad to see them retire, Pegula sends her best wishes for their next chapters. As for her own plans? She’s gearing up for a 2026 comeback just a month away. After a three-title season in 2025, the big question is: Will next year be even bigger for Jessica Pegula? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!