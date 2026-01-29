Juan Carlos Ferrero Makes Bold Statement on Reuniting with Carlos Alcaraz

It’s been a month since the big news on Carlos Alcaraz and his coach dropped. The Spaniard split with longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after nearly seven years together. Both seem to have moved on since, with Carlos charging into his first Australian Open semifinals and Ferrero diving into new ventures. Yet, there still seems to be a few things left unsaid. And the ex-coach isn’t ruling out a comeback.

Speaking to Clay Tennis on January 29, the ex-coach opened up about leaving the Alcaraz camp once more. Since the split, he has pivoted into golf coaching, a move he announced earlier this month. But when asked if he’d consider working with players other than Carlos, he didn’t hesitate. The Spaniard even hinted that he might coach Carlos’s rival, Jannik Sinner. Still, Ferrero wanted to set the record straight about what he meant.

“I meant that doors should not be closed with an absolute no, right?” Juan Carlos Ferrero admitted, “Just as I could return alongside Carlos at some point, who knows. Just as I could coach any other player on the tour, one of them could be Jannik (Sinner). I want to clarify that nobody from Jannik’s team has contacted me, although it is true that they sent me a message congratulating me on the work that had been done and saying they were very sorry. But nothing more, in the end nothing more.”

The former pro has been part of Alcaraz’s journey since the World No. 1 was only 14 years old. Together, they lifted 24 titles, including six Grand Slams, a legacy few can match. But their story hit a rough patch during the off-season after a contractual disagreement led to an unexpected split. So, could a reunion be on the cards?

“Yes… yes, of course, of course! In the end, I think closing doors in a blunt way is neither intelligent, nor good, nor is it what I feel at this moment,” he added.