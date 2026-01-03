brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Tennis

Katie Boulter Confirms Massive Step for 2026 With Maria Sharapova’s Trusted Partner

ByFirdows Matheen

Jan 3, 2026 | 4:54 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Tennis

Katie Boulter Confirms Massive Step for 2026 With Maria Sharapova’s Trusted Partner

ByFirdows Matheen

Jan 3, 2026 | 4:54 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Heading into the 2026 season, Katie Boulter is eyeing a comeback unlike any other. The Briton is coming in after a rather rocky 2025 season, falling to No. 106 after reaching a career-high No. 23 in 2024. It’s been a tough ride. She’s faced a string of early exits, especially on the Grand Slam stages. There was a bright spot, though with one title at the Trophée Clarins WTA 125 event. Apart from that? Luck just didn’t swing her way. Now, she’s bringing on a new teammate to help her turn things around!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Saturday, it was announced that Boulter has joined forces with renowned coach Michael Joyce, best known for guiding Maria Sharapova during some of the most successful years of her career. Joyce, 52, served as part of Sharapova’s coaching setup for six seasons, a period that saw the Russian claim the Australian Open, the US Open, and rise to world No. 1. Boulter is set to begin her 2026 campaign under his guidance at the WTA 250 in Auckland.

The British No. 4 recently ended a three-year partnership with Biljana Veselinovic. Their teamwork was highlighted by three WTA titles before closing out 2025 with an unfortunate abductor injury in Hong Kong. That setback sidelined her for the remainder of the season, but Katie Boulter now looks forward to regaining her status as Britain’s top-ranked woman and breaking into the world’s top 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The question now: can Joyce’s experience provide the spark she needs to take that next step?

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved