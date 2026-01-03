Katie Boulter Confirms Massive Step for 2026 With Maria Sharapova’s Trusted Partner

Heading into the 2026 season, Katie Boulter is eyeing a comeback unlike any other. The Briton is coming in after a rather rocky 2025 season, falling to No. 106 after reaching a career-high No. 23 in 2024. It’s been a tough ride. She’s faced a string of early exits, especially on the Grand Slam stages. There was a bright spot, though with one title at the Trophée Clarins WTA 125 event. Apart from that? Luck just didn’t swing her way. Now, she’s bringing on a new teammate to help her turn things around!

On Saturday, it was announced that Boulter has joined forces with renowned coach Michael Joyce, best known for guiding Maria Sharapova during some of the most successful years of her career. Joyce, 52, served as part of Sharapova’s coaching setup for six seasons, a period that saw the Russian claim the Australian Open, the US Open, and rise to world No. 1. Boulter is set to begin her 2026 campaign under his guidance at the WTA 250 in Auckland.

The British No. 4 recently ended a three-year partnership with Biljana Veselinovic. Their teamwork was highlighted by three WTA titles before closing out 2025 with an unfortunate abductor injury in Hong Kong. That setback sidelined her for the remainder of the season, but Katie Boulter now looks forward to regaining her status as Britain’s top-ranked woman and breaking into the world’s top 20.

The question now: can Joyce’s experience provide the spark she needs to take that next step?

