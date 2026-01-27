Learner Tien Makes Firm Call After Question on Donald Trump Surface at Australian Open

Learner Tien proved his grit at the Australian Open, even in defeat. The American, seeded 25th, marched into his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal to face the tournament’s third seed, Alexander Zverev. He fought hard, taking the second set off the German, but couldn’t hold the momentum. Tien eventually fell 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1, 7-6(3). Still, his perseverance shone through, but a reporter brought attention to something else.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 20-year-old from Irvine, California, hit a new career peak by reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal. It marked a big breakthrough and hinted at a huge year ahead. But after the match, Tien found himself facing an unusual question in the press room.

The reporter asked, “It’s been a big day for both you and Iva Jovic, who are the future of American tennis. It is also interesting that you’re both second-generation immigrants in the US. In the context of everything that’s happening with Trump and ICE, what does your heritage mean to you? And how important are immigrants to America and American sports today?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Learner Tien paused, then replied, “Sorry, I don’t really want to talk about that right now.”

The question caught Tien off guard. Although with his rise through the ranks, the star has found the spotlight shining brighter than ever. After back-to-back runs at the Next Gen ATP Finals, he captured the 2025 title in December, right before stepping full-time onto the tour. That victory flipped his label from “promising prospect” to one of tennis’s hottest young names.

Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Learner Tien of USA returns during his round 4 match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Monday, January 20, 2025. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xLUKASxCOCHx 20250120167284967781

His 2025 season was pure lift-off. Starting the year at No. 122, he rocketed into the top 30 by late November, grabbing everyone’s attention. The breakthrough came in Asia with a deep run to the Beijing final, followed by Metz, where he lifted his first ATP title over Cameron Norrie. That win made him the youngest American teenager to clinch a Tour trophy since Andy Roddick nearly 20 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT