Linda Nosková vs. Karolína Muchová Net Worth 2026: Who Is the Richer Czech Tennis Star? Prize Money, Career Earnings & Endorsements

Czech tennis stars Linda Nosková and Karolína Muchová are set to create a historic moment at Wimbledon, with the pair guaranteeing another Czech women’s singles champion at the All England Club. The 21-year-old Nosková booked her place in the final after defeating Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4, while the 29-year-old Muchová overcame Coco Gauff in a dramatic semifinal clash to set up an all-Czech showdown.

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Beyond their Wimbledon runs, both players have built impressive careers on the WTA Tour, but their journeys, achievements, and financial success look very different. So, let’s compare the careers and net worth of the young Czech sensation and the experienced Grand Slam finalist to see how these two stars stack up.

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What is Linda Nosková’s net worth in 2026?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Linda Noskova’s net worth is estimated at $4 million. This was also heavily boosted by her historic run to the 2026 Wimbledon singles final. Tennis stars do not have a specific contract, and their prize money is the main focus.

From that perspective, Noskova has had an electrifying 2026 so far when it comes to her career. She secured her second career singles title at the Berlin Open, which added to her growing net worth.

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What is Karolína Muchová’s net worth in 2026?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Karolina Muchova’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at $7 million, which is largely driven by her impressive career prize money of over $12 million and highly lucrative WTA Tour performances.

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Apart from that, she also has well-known endorsement deals that enhance her net worth. She has capitalized on her status as a global tennis star and top Czech player, bringing in notable additional income through prominent corporate partnerships.

How much prize money has Linda Nosková earned during her career?

As of July 2026, the Czech tennis star has earned $5,894,854 in official career prize money, according to ESPN. Her earnings have skyrocketed exponentially due to standout performances on the WTA Tour, including a breakthrough run to the finals of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

Here is a breakdown of the career prize money that she has earned so far:

Year Prize Money (USD) Singles Titles Doubles Titles 2026 $1,334,235 1 1 2025 $2,223,383 0 0 2024 $1,356,921 1 0 2023 $662,308 0 0 2022 $230,639 0 0 2021 $29,829 0 0 2020 $12,110 0 0 2019 $2,223 0 0 Career Total $5,894,854 2 1

Linda started playing tennis at age 7 in a small village in the Czech Republic. By the time she was 14, she had moved to the tennis hub of Přerov to fully commit to her passion for the sport. Then, in 2021, she announced herself on the global stage by winning the 2021 Roland Garros Girls’ Singles title without dropping a set, becoming the first Czech player to win the junior tournament since Hana Mandlíková in 1976.

How much prize money has Karolína Muchová earned during her career?

According to ESPN, Karolina Muchova has earned more than $12 million in career prize money. Her career totals reflect her impressive deep runs at major tournaments, including reaching the finals of the 2023 French Open and the 2026 Wimbledon.

Here is a breakdown of the career prize money that she has earned so far:

Year Prize Money (USD) Singles Titles Doubles Titles 2026 $2,048,252 2 0 2025 $2,119,265 0 0 2024 $1,776,925 0 0 2023 $2,804,438 0 0 2022 $445,199 0 0 2021 $1,351,039 0 0 2020 $493,478 0 0 2019 $1,155,524 1 0 Career Total $12,470,282 3 0

Which brands sponsor Linda Nosková?

Linda Nosková’s success on the tennis court has also helped her attract partnerships with several well-known brands across sports, technology, luxury, and digital platforms. From equipment sponsorships to ambassador roles, these deals have expanded her profile beyond the WTA Tour.

Brand Year Signed Yonex 2018 OKsystem 2022 Rado 2022 Royaltiz 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Nosková (@lindynoskova) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Which brands sponsor Karolína Muchová?

Karolina is sponsored by major sports brands like Adidas and Head, mainly focusing on a specific niche; she also has partnerships with automotive brands like Porsche.

Brand Year Signed Adidas 2020 Head 2021 Porsche Czech Republic 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karolína Muchová (@karolinamuchova) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Who is richer: Linda Nosková or Karolína Muchová?

The verdict is clear. After comparing the net worth and career wins for both Czech tennis stars, it is safe to say that Karolina Muchova is richer than Linda Noskova. Karolina has an estimated net worth of around $7 million USD, compared to Noskova’s estimated $4 million USD. Muchova turned pro in 2013 and gained significant sponsorships during notable runs, including the 2023 French Open final. Noskova, who turned pro more recently, is gradually building her off-court portfolio with brands like Yonex and Rado.

Both players boast extraordinary journeys: Muchova’s strength and elite Grand Slam final appearances have cemented her economic and athletic status, while Noskova’s quick rise as a young prodigy shows an equally lucrative future. Ultimately, the Czech Republic tennis scene is the true winner, showcasing unbelievable generational depth, talent, and huge earning potential.