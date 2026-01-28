Lorenzo Musetti Draws Fans’ Sympathy After Australian Open Withdrawal vs Novak Djokovic: “Deserved to Win”

It was meant to be Lorenzo Musetti’s breakthrough. In his first Australian Open quarterfinal, the Italian started strong against 10-time champion Novak Djokovic but was undone by sudden health troubles. Forced to retire in the third set, he yielded the match in a cruel twist of fate. Still, his grit and determination did not go unnoticed by fans.

Musetti seemed to have one foot in the semi-finals, cruising 6-4 6-3 ahead on Wednesday, when things suddenly went wrong. Early in the third set, the fifth seed pulled up and took a medical timeout for his thigh, but once play resumed, he could barely move or serve. Down 3-1, he walked to the net, shook hands, and ended his campaign.

“I don’t know what to say except for I feel sorry for him,” Novak said in his post-match interview. “He was the far better player, I was on my way home tonight. Don’t know what to say, these kind of things happen in sport. It happened to me a few times. You know, being in quarters of a grand slam up 2 sets to love up and being in full control. I mean, so unfortunate. I don’t know what else to say. I wish him a speedy recovery and he should’ve been the winner today no doubt.”

Even fans were distraught at the turn of events. Seeing Lorenzo Musetti so close to another milestone, the disappointment was loud. As one fan wrote, “Lorenzo deserved to win that really sucks he was playing so amazing tennis what a joke I men’s sinner or even Ben would kill Novak especially jannik with Novak playing like this.”