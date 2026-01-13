brand-logo
Lorenzo Musetti Takes Brutal Call Against Alexander Zverev As Injury Woes Bite at Australian Open

ByFirdows Matheen

Jan 13, 2026 | 10:20 AM EST

Lorenzo Musetti just can’t catch a break. The Italian No. 3 landed in Melbourne fresh off a runner-up finish in Hong Kong, where he lost to Alexander Bublik. He arrived nursing some elbow pain, raising concerns ahead of the Australian Open that begins next week. Still, he stayed upbeat and looked ready to test himself at the Opening Week Showdown against World No. 3 Alexander Zverev. But it didn’t quite go his way.

On Tuesday, the two clashed in what felt like an early top-five showdown. Sascha edged a tight first set after a grueling 75 minutes, taking the tiebreak before Lorenzo was forced to retire with a painful left hip issue. The young Italian called a medical timeout and decided not to risk it further, choosing to protect his body before the first Major of the 2026 season.

Before things unraveled, Lorenzo Musetti had shown real fight. The 2024 Australian Open finalist broke in the fifth game with a dazzling backhand winner, then saved a set point at 4-5 and broke back to level it at 5-5. Zverev held his nerve with a crisp volley to reach the tiebreak, where the drama kicked up another notch.

The world No. 5 grabbed a mini-break at 4-3 and even earned a set point after Zverev made a forehand error. But the German refused to fold, blasting a smash at 6-6 and an ace for 7-7 before sealing the set 9-7 after another Musetti forehand sailed wide. Moments later, the Italian’s night ended early, his hopes now shifting to recovery before Melbourne Park’s big stage opens next week.

This is a developing story…

