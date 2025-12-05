Madison Keys Gets Real on the Weight of Defending Her Australian Open Title

January 2025 kicked off like a dream for Madison Keys. The American came flying out of the gates with a title run at the Adelaide Open, then conquered Melbourne for her first Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open. She even dethroned the two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in an electric final, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. It marked her second Slam final appearance after the heartbreak of the 2017 US Open loss. Now, she’ll be heading into the 2026 season AO as the reigning champion. How does she feel?

Right now, Keys is in action at the Charlotte Invitational Exhibition alongside Venus Williams, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz. During a press conference for the event, the 30-year-old star opened up about returning to Melbourne to defend her title.

“I think obviously there’s going to be pressure being the defending champion,” Madison Keys said. “So, it would be crazy if I said that there wouldn’t be. But I think it’s really just kind of how you think about it. It’s obviously a massive accomplishment, and it’s going to be a huge honor to go into a slam for the first time, being a defending champion. I am also very looking forward to just the whole Aussie swing.”

The tournament truly went her way last year. Keys fought through a grueling 2025 Australian Open draw to claim her maiden title. She beat Ann Li 6-4, 7-5 in the first round, survived a tough 7-6(1), 2-6, 7-5 battle against qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse in round two, then took out No.10 seed Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-4 in round three.

From there, she powered past Rybakina in the fourth round and Svitolina in the quarterfinals. Her most dramatic moment came in the semifinals, saving a match point to stun Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 7-6(10-8). In the final, she outlasted the World No.1 in a thriller to capture the title. Is she looking forward to this year’s edition as well?

“It’s always one of my favorite times of the year, so I’m really looking forward to going back,” she admitted. “Obviously didn’t have the perfect ending to the season that I wanted, but that’s kind of the reality of the sport sometimes. And have as much success that I did all year. I still finished at one of my best seasons yet.”

Since her Australian triumph, Keys posted a 22-15 record highlighted by strong results through the season. She reached the semifinals at Indian Wells and Queen’s Club, quarterfinals at Madrid, Roland Garros, and the Canadian Open, plus a fourth-round run in Cincinnati. The end of the season brought tougher moments, a first-round US Open exit to Renata Zarazua and a round-robin withdrawal at the WTA Finals against Swiatek and Anisimova. Still, she closed the year ranked No.7, one of her best finishes to date.

Now deep in the off-season, Keys is honing her craft and setting her goals high again. “I think just kind of using the next couple weeks to work on some stuff, try to add some things to my game, and just hopefully have a really great start to the year,” she said. Not to mention, so far she’s had a good run at the exhibition.

Madison Keys and Venus Williams face a surprising twist at the Charlotte Invitational

On Thursday, December 4, at the Spectrum Center, the 45-year-old legend stepped onto the court to face Keys in a match that felt both nostalgic and new. The early stages of the exhibition had the right mix of flair and fun, until things got weird.

At 40-40 on Williams’ serve, trailing 1-3 in the first set, a Keys return was ruled out by the electronic line-calling system. The point looked routine until the replay came up — and chaos followed. The video showed Keys’ shot had actually clipped the line, clearly in, but right beside it flashed the word “OUT!” for everyone to see.

Both players froze, unsure of what to believe. Venus smiled in disbelief, while Keys walked toward the chair umpire, pointing at the mixed message. “It said out, but in, but also out,” she said, summing up exactly what everyone in the arena was thinking. The crowd buzzed, half laughing, half confused, as the umpire tried to restore order.

Once the hiccup passed, Keys got right back into gear. She pushed forward with confidence, taking the first set in a tight tiebreak and rolling through the second 6-0. Her precision and pace took over, but the night ended not with scoreboard tension — rather, with warmth. At the net, Keys embraced Venus in a heartfelt hug that had everyone smiling.

It was tennis, drama, and nostalgia all rolled into one night. The Charlotte crowd got their fill of legends and laughs. And now, with only a few weeks until the 2026 season kicks off, one question lingers: Will Madison Keys carry this fresh spark onto the tour and take it all away?