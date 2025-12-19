Match-Fixing Scandal Erupts in Tennis After Arrests Uncover $821K Scheme

Tennis and its rules are no walk in the park. This season has seen plenty of players face the wrath of the ITIA’s punishments for match fixing. One player even received a lifetime ban and a $115,000 fine for corrupt practices on the tour. There’s no messing around when you cross the line, and this time, three more players are finding themselves in serious trouble.

On December 19, RMC News reported new arrests in a large-scale match-fixing probe that’s been unraveling for two years. Investigators questioned three more players, who have now admitted to the charges. The revelations add to an ongoing investigation already tied to seven people, including three French players, accused of fixing matches for money.

Just last week, another wave of questioning took place. Three players were taken into custody by the criminal investigation department and confessed during interrogation. They are now waiting to be formally charged in the coming weeks. The sweeping inquiry has already pulled in dozens of names, uncovering 45 suspicious matches and massive betting activity across multiple tournaments. The story keeps getting murkier as the numbers continue to climb.

This is a developing story…