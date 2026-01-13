Mirra Andreeva Cheekily Blames Legendary Coach for Poor Decisions Amid Australian Open Warm-Up

What’s a little friendly banter with your coach, right? Mirra Andreeva and her coach, Conchita Martínez, would surely agree. The two have been working together since April 2024 and share a playful dynamic on and off the court. Andreeva once joked about Martínez’s Wimbledon grass advice being “bad” after her 2024 first-round exit, teasing the veteran for giving tips from “a long, long time ago.” Still, when it’s time to focus, Mirra delivers under the watch of the ex-pro. The banter, though, never really stops.

Currently, Andreeva is in Adelaide and off to a flying start. She won her opening match against Marie Bouzkova in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1. It’s her first time at the tournament, and she’s already in the quarterfinals. When asked why she’d never played here before, the Russian teenager didn’t hold back.

She said, “Well, honestly, it’s my coach making bad decisions. She didn’t even listen. It’s okay!” The interviewer probed, “Does she ever listen to you?”

And as cheeky as ever, Mirra Andreeva replied, “Not really. But it’s okay because this time I made the decision to come, and I think it was a pretty good one. So thanks to me!”

This isn’t the first time Mirra has taken a dig at her coach, and it probably won’t be the last. But when it comes to competing in Adelaide, she’s made a strong impression already.

She’s fresh off her Brisbane International setback, where she lost to Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals. But against Bouzkova on Tuesday, she bounced back in style, showing her crisp movement and fearless shot-making.

