brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Tennis

“My TV Was Broken” — Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Sparks Wild Conditions Debate

ByFirdows Matheen

Dec 28, 2025 | 12:55 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Tennis

“My TV Was Broken” — Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Sparks Wild Conditions Debate

ByFirdows Matheen

Dec 28, 2025 | 12:55 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

Aryna Sabalenka takes on Nick Kyrgios at the Battle of the Sexes 2025, and tension builds fast! The WTA World No.1 bursts in with fierce energy, ready to claim victory. She challenges the 2022 Wimbledon finalist right on the Dubai court. This event honors the iconic 1973 clash between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Now, fresh WTA and ATP stars revive the magic! However, fans were left scratching their heads over the change to the court.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Kyrgios grabs the first set win over Sabalenka, 6-3. The Belarusian, with her four Grand Slam titles, refuses to quit. Fans spot one wild twist: her court runs smaller than the Aussie’s!

A fan fired off on X under tennis journalist Jose Morgado’s tweet, “When I first saw it, I feared my TV was broken 🙆🏽‍♂️🙆🏽‍♂️” No TV glitch here. Organizers planned this twist on purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the match, Aryna Sabalenka’s court was nine per cent smaller than Kyrgios’, which operated within the standard dimensions. As per Evolve, this was done as data found that women players move about 9% slower on average than men, hence the levelling of the playing field.

The alteration made the court look extremely odd on viewing. Many viewers felt lost and baffled. Confusion exploded online as fans scrambled to understand the unusual setup.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved