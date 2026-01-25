Naomi Osaka Calls Australian Open Withdrawal a “Really Sad Decision” in Heartbreaking Update

Fashion? On point. Gameplay? Smoother than the custom jellyfish outfit Naomi Osaka wore to the Australian Open recently. But in the end, despite the theater, Osaka’s campaign in Melbourne Park came to an abrupt close following her unexpected withdrawal.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After fending off Antonia Ruzic and Sorana Cirstea, Osaka looked to be in good shape heading into the third round. But that’s when the Japanese star took to Instagram and wrote, “I’ve had to make the difficult ‌decision to withdraw to address something my body needs attention for ​after my last match.”

Later, while speaking to TNT Sports, she expressed her disappointment over the sudden withdrawal. “It was a really sad decision for me. I really wanted to play, and I had every intention to go play, so honestly, I am still kind of processing it as it’s happening,” said Osaka.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I first noticed an issue in my last match. So that’s why I had to take medical. And then I thought it would get better. Like if I had a break day, but kind of got worse after I warmed up today,” she added.

She also revealed that the injury was linked to her pregnancy and the changes to her body that followed: “I definitely have to do more tests and coming back from pregnancy, my body changed quite a lot. This is something I have to be really cautious of.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s an injury she’s dealt with “a couple of times” before. Though she tried to play through it and push through to her fourth-round match against Maddison Inglis, ultimately it only aggravated the injury, making it “worse.”

After she returned from maternity leave in early 2024, Osaka had begun to build momentum in the latter half of the 2025 season with a quarterfinal run at the US Open. But now with Osaka prioritizing her health over immediate results, what of her competitor, Maddison Inglis?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal has sent Inglis to the 4th round

In her first main draw appearance since 2022, Maddison Inglis is through to the round of 16 at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. She also joined Alex de Minaur as the only other Australian left in the tournament as she prepares to take on Iga Swiatek.

But to get there, she had to defeat her close friend, Kimberly Birrell, in a grueling three-hour match, winning 7-6(6), 6-7(9), 6-4. Following the first-round win, Inglis broke down in tears, overcome by the intensity of the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s really hard to play such a good friend,” Inglis said with teary eyes. “The last few days have been a bit stressful. It’s so tough. It was an amazing match with Kim, and yeah, I absolutely adore her. So it was really hard to see her on the other side. But I’m stoked I could play through those feelings and be in the second round. It means the world.”

Inglis only just made it into the main draw, and now she’s in for the match of her life against the Polish star. Not only has she secured AUS $480,000 in prize money, but she’s also set to take on Swiatek under the bright lights of Rod Laver Arena. Can she keep the fairytale run going?