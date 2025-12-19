Naomi Osaka Ends Chapter With Longtime Business Partner in Major Off-Court Move

After a gruelling season, Naomi Osaka looks ready to hit the reset button. The four-time Grand Slam champion picked up her first title of the year at the WTA 250 in Saint Malo, made another coaching change, and reached two finals in Auckland and Montreal. Her 2025 campaign, though, ended painfully. She was forced to withdraw from the Japan Open before her quarterfinal match with a left leg injury. Since then, she’s stayed off the court and away from the spotlight. But behind the scenes, Osaka has quietly dropped some surprising news on the business front.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Shared on X by tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, the update came as a twist. Osaka is stepping away from her role in the company she co-founded. He wrote, “Breaking some big tennis business news at Bounces: Naomi Osaka is leaving her longtime agent, Stuart Duguid, and the agency they cofounded in 2022, Evolve.” The question everyone’s asking is simple, why?

Well, Osaka’s management contract with Evolve runs out at the end of 2025. Sources say she’s heading back to IMG at the start of 2026, the same agency where Duguid repped her from late 2016 to early 2022. Her close friend and longtime manager, Alex Boston, is also making the move from Evolve to IMG, right in sync. How did the company come about?

ADVERTISEMENT

The story of Evolve began with one of the most high-profile tennis business partnerships of the past decade. It all started when Naomi Osaka’s IMG contract wrapped up at the end of 2021. She and Duguid decided to launch their own agency, Evolve, in early 2022. Osaka’s endorsement power stayed unmatched that year, earning her more than any other female athlete by a wide margin.

But not everything clicked. A few of her ventures hit rough patches, her game flattened, and by the end of 2023, she seemed to drift from tennis altogether. Even hinted at retirement by the end of 2024 after returning from her maternity leave.