Naomi Osaka Steals Hearts With Wholesome United Cup Gesture Towards Teammate

Naomi Osaka is keeping her head high as she steps into 2026. After ending her 2025 season with an injury at the Japan Open, it can only go up from here for her. The four-time Grand Slam champion is currently competing at the United Cup for the first time. While the event has had its ups and downs, playing as part of a team clearly suits Naomi. Her teammates on Team Japan would agree!

Osaka finally earned her first United Cup win on Sunday, beating Katie Swan 7-6(4), 6-1 in a tight 1-hour, 53-minute battle at RAC Arena. A late British lineup change added some last-minute drama, but Osaka stayed steady, blasting big serves and clean winners to close it out. Her victory pulled Japan level in its tie with Great Britain after Billy Harris had earlier edged out Shintaro Mochizuki.

When the match wrapped up, though, the standout moment came not from her tennis but from her warmth. During her post-match interview, Osaka was asked about her experience so far. With a big smile, she motioned toward her teammate.

“Honestly, it’s been really fun, just bonding,” she said, waving him over. “Want to come do this interview with me? Come here, come here!”

Mochizuki shyly joined her courtside, and his answer melted the crowd. When asked the same question, he spoke about the former No.1’s kindness:

“It’s been great. She’s been very nice to me, first of all. She answers my questions and talks to me, so I’m very happy with that.”

It was a sweet moment that showed the fun bond growing inside Team Japan. But the celebration was short-lived. Great Britain clinched the tie, and Japan’s exit, when Olivia Nicholls and Neal Skupski edged Nao Hibino and Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-5, 4-6, [10-7] in the deciding mixed doubles.

Still, Naomi Osaka’s victory was a special one. It marked her first career match win at the United Cup and Japan’s very first victory in the event during their debut campaign.

She’s had a pretty good time in Perth so far, and her excitement was clear when she arrived. She couldn’t hide her smile as she said, “It’s probably one of my favorite parts of the year, for us to be starting here, it’s going to be really, really fun, and I haven’t been to Perth in a little minute, so it’s good to be back.”

While her time at the United Cup didn’t last long, the next big test is just around the corner. The Australian Open is coming fast, and all eyes are on her once again. The 2025 season wasn’t exactly her year, but expectations are still sky-high. Even Serena Williams’ former coach believes Osaka is poised to win big this season.

Renowned coach predicts a bright 2026 season for Naomi Osaka

Ahead of the 2026 season, Rick Macci took to X to share his thoughts on the four-time Grand Slam champion. After a taxing 2025 that ended with injury, Osaka is starting fresh under her new coach, Tomasz Wiktorowski. The reset seems to have done her good, and Macci thinks big things are coming.

“Osaka to be the wildcard and pull many upsets this year. Top ten will be her best friend and be right there in the end. She was a different player last year with the coaching change and had clarity motivation and a better understanding of the geometry of the court,” he tweeted on December 29.

It’s hard to argue with that. Before her maternity break, Osaka dominated the sport like few others. She’s a two-time Australian Open champion (2019, 2021) and a two-time US Open winner (2018, 2020), with seven tour titles and a stint as World No. 1. Her 2024 comeback season ended with a No. 59 ranking, and 2025 brought growing pains. After parting ways with Patrick Mouratoglou in August, she teamed up with Wiktorowski, a partnership that already looks promising.

Her United Cup run might not have made headlines, but it’s a solid first step into 2026. The energy is there, the confidence is rising, and the motivation is back. Could Macci be right about another Osaka surge? Tell us what you think in the comments!