Naomi Osaka Tipped for Glory As Serena Williams’ Childhood Coach Makes a Bold 2026 Prophecy

It’s been quite a year for Naomi Osaka. The former No. 1 kicked off her 2025 season with a final run at the ASB Classic, a bright spark to mark her comeback. But an abdominal injury slowed her progress, leading to a few early Grand Slam exits. Her season ended at the Japan Open after a left thigh injury forced her to withdraw, raising doubts for her health. But if you ask Rick Macci, he wouldn’t count her out just yet.

The childhood coach of Serena and Venus Williams, Macci, shared his thoughts on X about the four-time Grand Slam champion. As Osaka gears up for 2026 with her new coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, she’s had time to reset and recharge. Macci is betting big on her.

“Osaka to be the wildcard and pull many upsets this year. Top ten will be her best friend and be right there in the end. She was a different player last year with the coaching change and had clarity motivation and a better understanding of the geometry of the court,” he tweeted.

Could he be right? Honestly, it’s not a far stretch. Before her maternity break, Naomi Osaka was a force of nature. She owns major titles at the Australian Open (2019, 2021) and the US Open (2018, 2020). She’s been World No. 1 and holds seven tour titles overall.

After returning from maternity leave in 2024 and finishing the season ranked No. 59, Osaka began 2025 still searching for rhythm. Fitness and consistency wavered, and after a second-round loss in Washington, she parted ways with Patrick Mouratoglou. Then came a turning point, where she teamed up with Tomasz Wiktorowski in August.

She didn’t capture a title this season, but the signs were good. Osaka reached the finals at the ASB Classic, falling to Clara Tauson, then battled into another final at the National Bank Open, pushing Victoria Mboko all the way. Even more impressive, she reached the US Open semifinals for the first time since 2020. It wasn’t the fairytale ending she wanted, but it marked real progress.

Now, with the 2026 season around the corner, all eyes turn to the Australian Open. Will Naomi be ready to return to the tour?

Naomi Osaka drops health update ahead of 2026 season

After withdrawing from the Japan Open quarterfinals in October, Osaka wrapped up her season at World No. 16. She didn’t stay completely off the radar, though. In the past month, she made a few fun appearances at exhibition events: One in Atlanta and another at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Now, just a week out from 2026, Naomi has landed in Perth ahead of the Australian Open swing. At the airport, she gave an honest response to reporters about her thoughts on competing again.

“It’s probably one of my favorite parts of the year, for us to be starting here it’s going to be really, really fun and I haven’t been to Perth in a little minute so it’s good to be back,” Naomi Osaka said, reported by The Tennis Gazette.

After dealing with some late-season struggles in 2025, all eyes were on how she’s holding up physically. Osaka gave a positive update. While the Australian Open kicks off on January 12, 2026, she’ll ease into the new year by representing Team Japan at the United Cup, choosing to skip the ASB Classic this time. That’s a fresh start and a smart move. When asked if she feels ready for what’s ahead, Naomi Osaka kept it real.

“I hope so. I guess I’ll let you know after my first few matches, but I think so. I feel like every year I’m slowly getting stronger, so I hope next year I’m better too.”

Now, it’s only a matter of time. Will, as Rick Macci predicted, Naomi Osaka unveil a sharper, stronger version of herself in the 2026 season? Could this be the year she hunts down a fifth Grand Slam? Share your honest take in the comments below!