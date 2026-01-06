Nick Kyrgios’ ATP Brisbane Exit Raises Serious Concerns Ahead of Australian Open

A comeback is never easy; sometimes it’s a mountain to climb. Just ask Nick Kyrgios! The Australian star spent the entire 2024 season off the court after suffering a severe wrist ligament tear in 2023 that required reconstructive surgery. The injury sidelined him for over a year. A persistent knee issue compounded his struggles. He attempted a return in 2025, but the injuries kept haunting him. Nick made his latest comeback at the Brisbane International, hoping for a fresh start, but it didn’t go his way.

On Tuesday, the Aussie suffered a 6-3, 6-4 defeat to Aleksandar Kovacevic in 66 minutes in the first round at the Brisbane International. He had played only six ATP singles matches in the past three seasons. He was given a wildcard for the event. Following the defeat, tennis journalist Jose Morgado took to X to share his concern.

He wrote, “Aleksandar Kovacevic quickly beats Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 6-4 to reach the 2nd round in Brisbane. I will be surprised if Kyrgios plays singles at the Australian Open. He looked good in doubles with Kokkinakis, though.”

Ahead of the singles tournament, Kyrgios made a lively return to the doubles court alongside his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Brisbane International. The Aussie pair, who won the 2022 Australian Open, edged past compatriot Matt Ebden and American Rajeev Ram 5–7, 6–4, [10–8] to book a spot in the Round of 16. It was a reassuring start for Kyrgios!

But the singles tournament told a different story. Nick Kyrgios started his singles comeback with both players holding serve early. The tide turned when Aleksandar Kovacevic broke through at 4–3. The American seized his chance in the eighth game as Kyrgios fluffed an easy volley. The error gifted Kovacevic a 5–3 lead. Despite a rare double fault, the New Yorker kept his cool. He wrapped up the first set 6–3 in just 33 minutes.

Kyrgios switched things up in the second. He even threw in an underarm serve to rattle his opponent’s rhythm. The plan almost worked. Both men held serve through the first eight games. But Kovacevic struck again in the ninth, breaking decisively before serving out the match. Just like that, Kyrgios’ long-awaited return to competitive singles came to an abrupt end.

It also marked his first official tournament in six months. The last time he competed was at the Battle of the Sexes exhibition in Dubai, where he defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6–3, 6–3. But his singles return on the ATP Tour didn’t go as planned this time. Still, the Aussie is keeping his head high.

Nick Kyrgios opens up about his form following R1 loss

After his loss, the 30-year-old, now ranked 670th in the world, is setting his sights on one goal: Getting back in shape to earn a wildcard for the Australian Open. It’s been a long road for the Aussie, who has battled through a string of serious injuries in recent years. The hunger is still there, but the body needs to keep up.

“I thought I was the best player in the world,” Nick Kyrgios said during the press conference. “After you have these surgeries, I guess they kind of pull you down and it’s like you don’t have that belief anymore. It’s sad in a way, but that’s just the reality.”

During the match against Kovacevic, the Aussie appeared to clutch his elbow in pain at one stage. Still, he managed to draw cheers from the crowd with one of his trademark underarm serves, landing the point with a grin. It was a flash of vintage Nick in a tough outing.

That reality has been harsh. The loss in Brisbane doesn’t help his chances of returning to a Grand Slam main draw for the first time since his first-round exit against Britain’s Jacob Fearnley at the 2025 Australian Open. That was his last Slam appearance, and since then, it’s been one obstacle after another.

Last year gave him a small taste of success when he beat Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the Miami Open. It was his first win in nearly two and a half years. But the momentum didn’t last. A recurring wrist injury forced him out of the next round against Karen Khachanov. Now, entering the new season, Kyrgios is trying to stay positive and rebuild one step at a time.

He added, “I guess the people out there, they think that you just go under the knife and come back, you sit on the couch until he recovers and you throw him back out there and he’s the same player. That’s just not how it is.”

For now, his AO campaign remains uncertain, but he’s yet to wrap up in Brisbane. Nick Kyrgios and Kokkinakis will face the sixth seeds, Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul. Could the “Special Ks” make another deep run together? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments below!