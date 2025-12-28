Nick Kyrgios vs Aryna Sabalenka ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Spirals Into Chaos As Broadcasters Issue On-Air Apology

The 2025 Battle of the Sexes took off in Dubai, but it wasn’t without trouble. Aryna Sabalenka brought her best to the court, which was 9% smaller than Nick Kyrgios’. The Aussie came out firing and grabbed the first set 6-3. But the second set? That’s where things went sideways for the Belarusian and for fans watching online, as the BBC was forced to make an abrupt on-air apology!

For the match on Sunday, the BBC had aquired the broadcast rights and aired it live on BBC One and iPlayer. But midway through the match, it seems like they hit a snag! As the camera feed vanished in the second set, viewers suddenly saw a message on screen: “Apologies for the loss of pictures.”

For a few awkward minutes, only the audio survived. Commentator Andrew Cotter gamely filled the silence, unsure what was being shown at home. “I’m not sure what you’re seeing at home but we have lost our pictures here,” he admitted. “I can see that Sabalenka has broken.” It was the kind of on-air moment no broadcaster wants, and Cotter’s calm delivery kept the chaos from spilling completely off court.

Eventually, the broadcast limped back to life, glitchy and unfocused as the cameras panned aimlessly around the Dubai crowd. “We are struggling a bit with the pictures from Dubai and here are some people sitting at their tables,” Cotter quipped, staying lighthearted despite the mess. He added with a dose of humor, “We’ve got some pictures back. Again, apologies for a little bit of a break-up in the pictures. When I say a little bit, I mean a lot.”

Not much screen time was lost, but the second set was the final. Kyrgios had grabbed control and never looked back, storming to a 6-3, 6-3 win over the WTA World No.1.

This is a developing story…